Used 2005 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews

This thing won't die! eagleboyrox , 07/09/2012 64 of 64 people found this review helpful I have an 05 Sedona and this van is surprisingly the most reliable van I have ever seen. Kia's cars are crap but this van has 306,234 miles on it right now and still runs like the day it came off the showroom floor. The engine is so quiet you can't hear it run and the transmission still shifts like it should. I love the room inside and the seats are easy to remove. I've even hauled my jetski in it a few times! I keep the oil changed with 10 w30 Mobil 1 synthetic. That may also account for the great gas mileage I get in this van. It only uses a quarter tank up and back from my house to my mother's house which is about 80 miles away as long as you keep the mph fairly steady. Keep that in mind. Report Abuse

She's My Work Horse yankeegirl89 , 08/13/2013 30 of 30 people found this review helpful This Van Currently has 123,000+ miles on it and counting, we've used it to haul all my kids to their games and meets, move their stuff to their college dorms and apartments. We have moved furniture, appliances, taken trips, been all over in it, she's been old reliable. Haven't had any problems with this van, I would buy another one were it not for the fact that in another year I wont need to be moving anymore kids and I can downsize again finally. Report Abuse

Bought New in January 2005 socaldave , 02/05/2013 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Bought the van fully loaded: leather, DVD, ABS, moonroof, etc. Comparatively equipped mini-vans were much more expensive. Currently has about 58k miles after 8 years. The brakes went out by 20k miles and the ABS never seemed to work right. Replaced tires with Hankook (factory) tires the first couple of times. The inner walls on the front tires kept wearing out. Went with Michelins the last time and they seem to be working better. Haven't had any major problems but looking at around $900 for timing belt replacement at 60k miles. Also, spark plugs are very difficult to change out. I average about 13 mpg city and 20 freeway. Paint is fading. Mirrors and bumpers are first to go. Report Abuse

Good van busmunoz , 04/26/2013 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Bought the van used in 2009, and other than the required maintenance I never had to fix a thing. I love this van. I put about 75,000 miles on it and it is more reliable than any new car I ever bought. Report Abuse