  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2005 Kia Sedona
  5. Used 2005 Kia Sedona Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Kia Sedona Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Sedona
5(44%)4(31%)3(11%)2(12%)1(2%)
4.0
138 reviews
Write a review
See all Sedonas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,753 - $2,648
Used Sedona for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...28

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This thing won't die!

eagleboyrox, 07/09/2012
64 of 64 people found this review helpful

I have an 05 Sedona and this van is surprisingly the most reliable van I have ever seen. Kia's cars are crap but this van has 306,234 miles on it right now and still runs like the day it came off the showroom floor. The engine is so quiet you can't hear it run and the transmission still shifts like it should. I love the room inside and the seats are easy to remove. I've even hauled my jetski in it a few times! I keep the oil changed with 10 w30 Mobil 1 synthetic. That may also account for the great gas mileage I get in this van. It only uses a quarter tank up and back from my house to my mother's house which is about 80 miles away as long as you keep the mph fairly steady. Keep that in mind.

Report Abuse

She's My Work Horse

yankeegirl89, 08/13/2013
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

This Van Currently has 123,000+ miles on it and counting, we've used it to haul all my kids to their games and meets, move their stuff to their college dorms and apartments. We have moved furniture, appliances, taken trips, been all over in it, she's been old reliable. Haven't had any problems with this van, I would buy another one were it not for the fact that in another year I wont need to be moving anymore kids and I can downsize again finally.

Report Abuse

Bought New in January 2005

socaldave, 02/05/2013
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Bought the van fully loaded: leather, DVD, ABS, moonroof, etc. Comparatively equipped mini-vans were much more expensive. Currently has about 58k miles after 8 years. The brakes went out by 20k miles and the ABS never seemed to work right. Replaced tires with Hankook (factory) tires the first couple of times. The inner walls on the front tires kept wearing out. Went with Michelins the last time and they seem to be working better. Haven't had any major problems but looking at around $900 for timing belt replacement at 60k miles. Also, spark plugs are very difficult to change out. I average about 13 mpg city and 20 freeway. Paint is fading. Mirrors and bumpers are first to go.

Report Abuse

Good van

busmunoz, 04/26/2013
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

Bought the van used in 2009, and other than the required maintenance I never had to fix a thing. I love this van. I put about 75,000 miles on it and it is more reliable than any new car I ever bought.

Report Abuse

Great little van

INDIOSDAD, 03/18/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Got the van to transport our greyhound dogs. We have 4 of them and have found with the center row of seats out we have ample room for all the dogs. This van has been very reliable and we have had no issues with it. Have only had to perform normal maintenance on it. The ride is good, the interior design is just right, over all we find this a good vehicle that suits our needs. We only wish it got better mpg, however it does get better mpg then my wife's pt cruiser. Will buy Kia again when we need a new van.

Report Abuse
12345...28
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sedonas for sale

Related Used 2005 Kia Sedona Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles