2020 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Walter , 06/11/2020 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Pros: It's sharp and comfortable, regular 37-39 MPG in town, only paid $15,900 new, the infotainment system is pretty good and responsive despite the price. Cons: It gets blown around on the freeway, there needs to be a mode between normal and sport for the freeway, no keyless entry or cruise on the base model. I purchased the base LX with floor mats as the only option. It reminds me of a cross between my mother's 2005 Honda Civic and my old 2003 Saturn S-Series. All are simple, durable, and go-kart like. It get great gas mileage, and does the trick for commuting. The IVT doesn't have the typical CVT drone, and honestly it's fairly peppy for the segment. There's more front driver room than in my old Chevy Malibu. However, you'll wrestle with it on the freeway. It doesn't track great about 65 mph, and gets blown around by wind and semi-truck wake. Being used to small cars (Saturn, Metro, Cobalt, Cavalier), I did get used to it. Cruise control and big tires would help. It was one of the cheapest new cars on the market. It's not the best at everything. The Honda Fit is roomier, but terribly cheap on the inside and much pricier. The Ford Fiesta is way more fun to drive, but the reliability is awful (I'd own one if it didn't have such a bad transmission). The Nissan Versa is made by Nissan. The Yaris is cool looking, but pricier. The Mirage is equally as basic and cheap, but terrible to drive. The Spark is terrible all around. In the end, it's not the best, it's just the perfect medium spot for price, feature and comfort. I'll be sure to drive it into the ground.