2020 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews
Excellent commuter
Pros: It's sharp and comfortable, regular 37-39 MPG in town, only paid $15,900 new, the infotainment system is pretty good and responsive despite the price. Cons: It gets blown around on the freeway, there needs to be a mode between normal and sport for the freeway, no keyless entry or cruise on the base model. I purchased the base LX with floor mats as the only option. It reminds me of a cross between my mother's 2005 Honda Civic and my old 2003 Saturn S-Series. All are simple, durable, and go-kart like. It get great gas mileage, and does the trick for commuting. The IVT doesn't have the typical CVT drone, and honestly it's fairly peppy for the segment. There's more front driver room than in my old Chevy Malibu. However, you'll wrestle with it on the freeway. It doesn't track great about 65 mph, and gets blown around by wind and semi-truck wake. Being used to small cars (Saturn, Metro, Cobalt, Cavalier), I did get used to it. Cruise control and big tires would help. It was one of the cheapest new cars on the market. It's not the best at everything. The Honda Fit is roomier, but terribly cheap on the inside and much pricier. The Ford Fiesta is way more fun to drive, but the reliability is awful (I'd own one if it didn't have such a bad transmission). The Nissan Versa is made by Nissan. The Yaris is cool looking, but pricier. The Mirage is equally as basic and cheap, but terrible to drive. The Spark is terrible all around. In the end, it's not the best, it's just the perfect medium spot for price, feature and comfort. I'll be sure to drive it into the ground.
Great value and best looking sub compact car.
Designed by the same German chap who designed the Audi TT coupe. It’s shape is more sophisticated than the goofy wedge shaped Honda Fit and others in this category. Great interior and infotainment system. Great second car for zipping around town etc.
2020 Reo
Bought a 2020 Reo and am a little surprised at some of the safety features it doesn’t have. Maybe not real important to some. The doors do not auto lock when you drive but yet will unlock when you park it. The dome light does not dim down when you get in the car , it just shuts off . I go to work in the dark and come home in the dark, those two things might not be important to some but are to me. Funny thing is my manual says it locks when put in drive and that the dome light has a 30 second delay. The dealership just laughed and said nope! A few things to look for when thinking about the 2020 Reo
Rio sport
2020 small. no room in back seat .. Trunk space is ok . I only had it 1 week .. And driven it 4 time it was full and not on half a tank . I thought it looked sporty. Which it does. Like the car/blue color. But will not buy one again will go back to Kia forte . rides great and low to ground . I don't understand the mpg say 52.0 which I think is not right. So I am going to fill it up when empty. To see cost to fill up forte was 25.00. I come back in A month ...
Death drap
Extremely hard to keep on the road due to wind .
