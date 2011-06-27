2019 Kia Rio Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The little engine that could
This small European design car is great! This is my first kia and I would recommend this feisty car to anyone who wants to save on gas and get in small spaces. I get 35 mpg and that's city. It handles great and is a quiet ride. The tech lay out is good, I wish it had a CD player..I'm older and have a lot if cd.
Kia Rio Quinto S 2019 is the best!
This car has perfect interior sport design. Super comfortable, to ride it it's enjoyable, and also, super economical in gas and save your money in your pocket. You won't regret buying this car at all.
The little engine that could
If you want a car thats fun to drive, and great gas mileage, the Kia rio is for you. Gets in spaces other cars cant. Has everything you need! Its it top of line no, but has what the bigger cars have except scaled down, I was more interested in fun driving and good gas mileage Dependable.
