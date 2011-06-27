2019 Kia Rio Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The little engine that could The little engine that could , 05/01/2019 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This small European design car is great! This is my first kia and I would recommend this feisty car to anyone who wants to save on gas and get in small spaces. I get 35 mpg and that's city. It handles great and is a quiet ride. The tech lay out is good, I wish it had a CD player..I'm older and have a lot if cd. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kia Rio Quinto S 2019 is the best! Robert Rodriguez , 04/07/2020 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has perfect interior sport design. Super comfortable, to ride it it's enjoyable, and also, super economical in gas and save your money in your pocket. You won't regret buying this car at all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse