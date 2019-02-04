2019 Kia Rio Hatchback
What’s new
- Top-level EX trim has been discontinued
- Revised feature availability for remaining LX and S trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling makes it entertaining to drive
- Solid build quality for such a price-conscious car
- Long warranty coverage for peace of mind
- Standard equipment is a bit bare-bones
- No telescoping steering wheel available
- Sedan has subpar cargo space
Which Rio does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
As the price of new vehicles continues to climb, the subcompact market remains a bastion of affordability. It's also, at times, a bastion of mediocrity. But you only need to look at the 2019 Kia Rio to find a reasonably priced car that's also enjoyable to drive.
Redesigned just last year, the Rio differentiates itself from its competition with mature styling and a sophisticated and compliant ride. Even with the standard automatic transmission and relatively small 1.6-liter engine, the Rio doesn't come across as underpowered or buzzy at highway speeds. Inside, the Rio continues to impress. It's free of gimmicky styling and clutter, and it has easy-to-use controls and a solid feel to the cabin.
The Rio does lack a bit when it comes to space. While cargo space is average, though it's fairly good once the rear seatbacks are folded down, there's not a whole lot of rear-seat space. But if either of those shortcomings isn't terribly important, the 2019 Kia Rio will impress you with its excellent warranty, generous feature content and fairly low price, even when it's fully equipped.
2019 Kia Rio models
The 2019 Kia Rio is a subcompact car available either as a sedan or a hatchback (Kia calls it the 5-Door). The sedan has a choice of two trim levels, LX and S, while the hatchback is only sold in S trim. The once top-of-the-line EX has been discontinued for 2019.
The S comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 119 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. Also standard are 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, power and heated exterior mirrors, air conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver's seat and a rearview camera.
Additional equipment includes remote keyless entry with a trunk opener, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker stereo, AM/FM/satellite reception, Bluetooth streaming and phone capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, two USB ports, cruise control, a center console with a sliding armrest, and a 60/40-split folding rear seats with adjustable headrests.
The available Technology package offers LED headlights, forward collision warning and emergency braking, Kia's Uvo eServices communications, and an upgraded driver information display.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Rio EX (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, Kia has discontinued the EX trim. In terms of features, it was equivalent to this year's S trim with the Technology package.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.0
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess6.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control8.0
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- road noise
- comfort
- ride quality
- interior
- value
- driving experience
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
This small European design car is great! This is my first kia and I would recommend this feisty car to anyone who wants to save on gas and get in small spaces. I get 35 mpg and that's city. It handles great and is a quiet ride. The tech lay out is good, I wish it had a CD player..I'm older and have a lot if cd.
This car has perfect interior sport design. Super comfortable, to ride it it's enjoyable, and also, super economical in gas and save your money in your pocket. You won't regret buying this car at all.
If you want a car thats fun to drive, and great gas mileage, the Kia rio is for you. Gets in spaces other cars cant. Has everything you need! Its it top of line no, but has what the bigger cars have except scaled down, I was more interested in fun driving and good gas mileage Dependable.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$16,490
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rio safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns you if a front collision is imminent. Available only on the S trim level.
- Rearview Camera
- Helps the driver navigate into tight parking spots and avoid collisions when backing out of spots in crowded parking lots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- When the system is paired with forward collision warning, it can automatically engage the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Rio vs. the competition
Kia Niro vs. Hyundai Accent
The Rio and the Accent are related and, along with having identical powertrains, they have a lot of technology and mechanical similarities. Styling could very well be the deciding factor here. The Rio's ride and handling are a bit sportier, but the Accent is more relaxed. For seat comfort, we prefer the Rio.
Kia Niro vs. Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa is a small car with a remarkably low base price, a relatively huge back seat, a similarly giant trunk and a plush ride quality. What you don't get is an engine with much refinement or power, an engaging driving experience, or an interior with any upmarket aspirations. The Rio is a better bet unless you frequently need to carry tall passengers and their cargo.
Kia Niro vs. Honda Civic
Although it's larger, the Honda Civic gets about the same fuel economy as the Rio. Of course, you'll appreciate its larger cargo space and roomier interior, but it comes at a price. Most importantly, even at its lowest trim, the Civic is more expensive and not as well-featured as the Rio.
FAQ
Is the Kia Rio a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Kia Rio?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Rio:
- Top-level EX trim has been discontinued
- Revised feature availability for remaining LX and S trims
- Part of the fourth Rio generation introduced for 2018
Is the Kia Rio reliable?
Is the 2019 Kia Rio a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Rio?
The least-expensive 2019 Kia Rio is the 2019 Kia Rio S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,490.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $16,490
What are the different models of Kia Rio?
More about the 2019 Kia Rio
2019 Kia Rio Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback is offered in the following styles: S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Rio Hatchback 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Rio Hatchback.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Rio Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Related 2019 Kia Rio Hatchback info
