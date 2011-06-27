  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2018 Kia Rio
  5. Used 2018 Kia Rio Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Rio
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Rios for sale
List Price Range
$9,700 - $14,075
Used Rio for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Away RIO Go

dj, 09/23/2018
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

As an Older lady, I took over a year looking @ all the compacts as loved my old dodge neon. I couldn't find anything as comfortable esp since most all of the new vehicles have so many BLind spots with their small back windows!? I do love the backup camera but still, I want to be able to SEE out! That's what prevented me from buying the hyundai accent plus the rio just felt bigger. I do wish it had the blind spot blinkies on the side mirrors as the one on the driver's side seems to have a big gap? (I'll get one of those stick on ones). I am very happy with my purchase so far esp with the 35-38 mpg! However this is a zippy car and I have to fight hard to keep her below 80 even without using the "sports" mode! Very appreciative of edmunds review too. Oh the sound system is great esp with sirius!

Performance
Report Abuse

Rated in consideration of the price

Sean O’Connor, 07/29/2018
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

This vehicle was the least expensive car for which I could fit. It drives like a small Audi. The it is very comfortable for a 6” 275 pound car fanatic. I’ve owned Lexus, Acura, Honda, GMC sedans and SUVs, Toyota, Volvo, VW and Chrysler, sedans a Miata and a Chevy Silverado. Never drawn to Fords interior or driving dynamics, tried, never took. This 2018 Kia Rio is worth more than I paid. If it is as reliable as the warranty suggest, it will be the best money I’ve ever spent. It gets hybrid level gas mileage, it is fun to drive mostly due to the manual 6 speed. Handles like a much more expensive brand and very comfortable, secure handling. I can understand why Kia sells over 200,000 of these WW.

Report Abuse

Great overall value

Sherry C, 07/20/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great small car, recommend for value and comfort. Quality interior materials.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rios for sale

Related Used 2018 Kia Rio Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles