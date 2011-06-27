Used 2018 Kia Rio Consumer Reviews

Away RIO Go dj , 09/23/2018 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful As an Older lady, I took over a year looking @ all the compacts as loved my old dodge neon. I couldn't find anything as comfortable esp since most all of the new vehicles have so many BLind spots with their small back windows!? I do love the backup camera but still, I want to be able to SEE out! That's what prevented me from buying the hyundai accent plus the rio just felt bigger. I do wish it had the blind spot blinkies on the side mirrors as the one on the driver's side seems to have a big gap? (I'll get one of those stick on ones). I am very happy with my purchase so far esp with the 35-38 mpg! However this is a zippy car and I have to fight hard to keep her below 80 even without using the "sports" mode! Very appreciative of edmunds review too. Oh the sound system is great esp with sirius! Performance Report Abuse

Dodge Guy Turned Kia Guy Kenneth , 11/24/2017 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 36 people found this review helpful I've owned Dodge all of my life.. I looked at Kia because of the Warranty and I'm so happy I did. Car is built solid, when I close the doors or trunk you can tell it's built tough. Love the fact they added more steel making the overall structure a safer ride. I'm enjoying the fuel economy and the fun feel of the sporty hatchback. I'm really happy with my 2018 Rio 5Door . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rated in consideration of the price Sean O’Connor , 07/29/2018 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This vehicle was the least expensive car for which I could fit. It drives like a small Audi. The it is very comfortable for a 6” 275 pound car fanatic. I’ve owned Lexus, Acura, Honda, GMC sedans and SUVs, Toyota, Volvo, VW and Chrysler, sedans a Miata and a Chevy Silverado. Never drawn to Fords interior or driving dynamics, tried, never took. This 2018 Kia Rio is worth more than I paid. If it is as reliable as the warranty suggest, it will be the best money I’ve ever spent. It gets hybrid level gas mileage, it is fun to drive mostly due to the manual 6 speed. Handles like a much more expensive brand and very comfortable, secure handling. I can understand why Kia sells over 200,000 of these WW. Report Abuse

Hit the road with your Rio Loretta , 09/06/2018 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful A lot of extras that are included without having to add on to make your car fit just for your likings Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse