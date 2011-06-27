  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. Used 2012 Kia Rio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Kia Rio EX Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Rio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,500
See Rio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Eco Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,500
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpeted Floormatsyes
EC Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,500
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Sport Graphicyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Front track59.9 in.
Length159.3 in.
Curb weight2483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Exterior Colors
  • Electronic Blue
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Chestnut
  • Silverstone Beige
  • Signal Red
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Midnight Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,500
185/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,500
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Rio Inventory

Related Used 2012 Kia Rio EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles