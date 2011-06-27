Used 2014 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

My second turbo Optima, and still love it easy123 , 01/20/2014 SX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Leased a 2011 turbo and thought the car was great. I only had a few small nits to pick and it was like the engineers were listening to me since the 2014 model addressed virtually all my issues. Steering wheel lights up brighter, ride is more controlled, sound deadening improved. Economy and performance still top notch. Seats more comfy, and back-up camera very slick. It makes if virtually impossible to seriously find another car with the value for the money. Tried Audi, Fusion. A4 Audi was slick, but if equipped like the Optima, it was over $41K...not a good deal. I highly recommend the Optima. Update: For the three years I had the vehicle it had zero problems, consistently gave mileage over 32 on trips. It was comfortable in short and long trips. I wish they had a all-wheel drive version since I live in snow country, but regardless when I wanted to go places it was up to the task. I ended up replacing it with a 2017 Kia Sorento mainly for the 4 wheel drive capability. I would definitely be open to owning another Kia Optima. Great, great car. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Optima SXL 1yr review Sergey Petrovich , 02/24/2015 SXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought the loaded Optima SXL a year ago for 32k after rebates. The car so far has been a pleasure to own - spacious trunk, soft ride, comfy seats, quiet interior. However, there are some downsides. First of all, the mileage on the turbo is terrible. I drive mostly in the city, and I get 15mpg on average in normal mode. Tried putting it in Eco, but the car becomes completely unresponsive and dangerous. Second, the moonroof takes a lot of space: I'm 5'10 and I repeatedly hit my head on the roof when going over bumps. Finally, Pandora integration is terrible compared to Mazda and Accord. Overall, it's a decent car for the money, but I wish I've gotten Optima Hybrid or new Sonata Eco instead. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

A SPORTY LUXURY CAR Anna Hill , 06/22/2016 EX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a vehicle with all the bells & whistles PLUS a sporty feel & exterior profile....this is the car for you! Once you test drive it you will be in love with it. Heated & cooled front seats are a wonderful feature for Texas weather. Never owned a hybrid before & Kia made me a believer. I will continue to own hybrid vehicles in the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car for the price dover157 , 08/06/2014 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Have had my 14 Optima LX with the convenience package for a month now and I still smile every time I sit in it. Was not looking to buy a mid size sedan but loved it as soon as I took the first test drive. Steering could be a little stiffer and provide a bit of feedback, and the front passenger seat is way to low without the power upgrade. Have a couple of friends who don't like not being able to see over the dashboard when riding with me. Mileage could be better, but for a mid size car with a trunk I could sleep in its not bad at all. Over all a great car for the price when I walk up to it in a parking lot I still cant believe its a KIA. 4 years and 80k miles still love the car. Finish is showing it’s age but not a single mechanical problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse