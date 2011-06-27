  1. Home
Used 2012 Kia Optima Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Optima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Optima Hybrid
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Optima LX
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Optima EX
$23,200
Engine TypeHybridGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG372828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/40 mpg24/35 mpg24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)602.0/688.0 mi.444.0/647.5 mi.444.0/647.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG372828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm186 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm186 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower206 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 6300 rpm200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
direct injectionnoyesyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesnono
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Hybrid Convenience Packageyesnono
Hybrid Premium Technology Packageyesnono
Technology Packagenoyesyes
Convenience Packagenoyesno
Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesnoyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesnono
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyesyesno
Carpeted Floor Matsnoyesno
Cargo Traynoyesyes
Cargo Matnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
clothyesyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesnoyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front track63.0 in.63.0 in.63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.nono
Curb weight3490 lbs.3223 lbs.3223 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.nono
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.190.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.117.6 cu.ft.117.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.0 in.110.0 in.110.0 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.72.1 in.
Rear track63.0 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Light Graphite
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Dark Cherry
  • Spicy Red
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Dark Cherry
  • Spicy Red
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
P205/65R16 tiresyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
inside mounted spare tirenoyesyes
Steel spare wheelnoyesyes
temporary spare tirenoyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresnonoyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,700
Starting MSRP
$21,000
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Optima InventorySee Optima InventorySee Optima Inventory

