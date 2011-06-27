Used 2018 Kia K900 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
K900 Sedan
Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,916*
Total Cash Price
$33,221
Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,974*
Total Cash Price
$33,885
Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,495*
Total Cash Price
$45,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 K900 Sedan Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$225
|$530
|$2,071
|$1,395
|$2,084
|$6,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,779
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,963
|Financing
|$1,787
|$1,436
|$1,064
|$665
|$241
|$5,193
|Depreciation
|$6,361
|$4,063
|$3,575
|$3,169
|$2,845
|$20,013
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,565
|$9,591
|$10,994
|$9,321
|$9,445
|$52,916
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 K900 Sedan Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,898
|Maintenance
|$230
|$541
|$2,112
|$1,423
|$2,126
|$6,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,815
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,002
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,465
|$1,085
|$678
|$246
|$5,297
|Depreciation
|$6,488
|$4,144
|$3,647
|$3,232
|$2,902
|$20,413
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,836
|$9,783
|$11,214
|$9,507
|$9,634
|$53,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 K900 Sedan Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,680
|$7,921
|Maintenance
|$308
|$726
|$2,837
|$1,911
|$2,855
|$8,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,437
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,689
|Financing
|$2,448
|$1,967
|$1,458
|$911
|$330
|$7,114
|Depreciation
|$8,715
|$5,566
|$4,898
|$4,342
|$3,898
|$27,418
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,584
|$13,140
|$15,062
|$12,770
|$12,940
|$72,495
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia K900 in Virginia is:not available
