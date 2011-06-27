Used 2017 Kia K900 Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 K900 Sedan Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,898
|Maintenance
|$532
|$2,084
|$1,405
|$1,740
|$1,739
|$7,500
|Repairs
|$0
|$793
|$405
|$498
|$612
|$2,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,742
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,930
|Financing
|$1,747
|$1,406
|$1,039
|$651
|$236
|$5,079
|Depreciation
|$7,490
|$3,790
|$3,336
|$2,958
|$2,654
|$20,229
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,993
|$11,706
|$9,926
|$9,698
|$9,207
|$55,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 K900 Sedan Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$522
|$2,043
|$1,377
|$1,706
|$1,705
|$7,353
|Repairs
|$0
|$777
|$397
|$488
|$600
|$2,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,708
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,892
|Financing
|$1,713
|$1,378
|$1,019
|$638
|$231
|$4,979
|Depreciation
|$7,343
|$3,716
|$3,271
|$2,900
|$2,602
|$19,832
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,699
|$11,476
|$9,731
|$9,508
|$9,026
|$54,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 K900 Sedan Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,680
|$7,921
|Maintenance
|$715
|$2,799
|$1,886
|$2,337
|$2,336
|$10,074
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,064
|$544
|$669
|$822
|$3,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,340
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,592
|Financing
|$2,347
|$1,888
|$1,396
|$874
|$316
|$6,821
|Depreciation
|$10,060
|$5,091
|$4,481
|$3,973
|$3,565
|$27,170
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,138
|$15,722
|$13,331
|$13,026
|$12,366
|$74,583
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Kia K900 in Virginia is:not available
