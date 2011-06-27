Used 2016 Kia K900 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
K900 Sedan
Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,066*
Total Cash Price
$28,019
Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,047*
Total Cash Price
$28,579
Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,220*
Total Cash Price
$38,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 K900 Sedan Luxury V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$6,195
|Maintenance
|$1,882
|$1,232
|$1,559
|$520
|$2,427
|$7,620
|Repairs
|$764
|$388
|$477
|$586
|$719
|$2,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,693
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,212
|$897
|$561
|$203
|$4,380
|Depreciation
|$6,731
|$3,295
|$2,900
|$2,570
|$2,306
|$17,802
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,150
|$9,013
|$8,804
|$7,295
|$8,804
|$49,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 K900 Sedan Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,339
|$6,319
|Maintenance
|$1,920
|$1,257
|$1,590
|$530
|$2,476
|$7,772
|Repairs
|$779
|$396
|$487
|$598
|$733
|$2,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,236
|$915
|$572
|$207
|$4,468
|Depreciation
|$6,866
|$3,361
|$2,958
|$2,621
|$2,352
|$18,158
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,453
|$9,193
|$8,980
|$7,441
|$8,980
|$50,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 K900 Sedan Luxury V8 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,599
|$1,647
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$1,799
|$8,487
|Maintenance
|$2,578
|$1,688
|$2,136
|$712
|$3,325
|$10,439
|Repairs
|$1,047
|$532
|$653
|$803
|$985
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,067
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,319
|Financing
|$2,065
|$1,660
|$1,229
|$769
|$278
|$6,001
|Depreciation
|$9,221
|$4,514
|$3,973
|$3,521
|$3,159
|$24,389
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,756
|$12,348
|$12,061
|$9,994
|$12,061
|$67,220
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 K900
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Kia K900 in Virginia is:not available
