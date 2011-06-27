Used 2016 Kia Cadenza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cadenza Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,043*
Total Cash Price
$19,985
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,783*
Total Cash Price
$26,842
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,258*
Total Cash Price
$19,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cadenza Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$4,722
|Maintenance
|$2,035
|$1,127
|$866
|$591
|$2,563
|$7,182
|Repairs
|$779
|$396
|$487
|$598
|$733
|$2,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,255
|Financing
|$1,075
|$864
|$640
|$401
|$145
|$3,124
|Depreciation
|$4,842
|$2,409
|$2,121
|$1,880
|$1,687
|$12,939
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,183
|$7,273
|$6,663
|$6,095
|$7,831
|$40,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cadenza Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,342
|Maintenance
|$2,733
|$1,514
|$1,163
|$793
|$3,443
|$9,646
|Repairs
|$1,047
|$532
|$653
|$803
|$985
|$4,020
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,460
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,685
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,160
|$859
|$538
|$195
|$4,196
|Depreciation
|$6,503
|$3,236
|$2,848
|$2,525
|$2,266
|$17,378
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,363
|$9,768
|$8,949
|$8,186
|$10,517
|$53,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cadenza Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$4,629
|Maintenance
|$1,995
|$1,105
|$849
|$579
|$2,513
|$7,041
|Repairs
|$764
|$388
|$477
|$586
|$719
|$2,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,230
|Financing
|$1,054
|$847
|$627
|$393
|$142
|$3,063
|Depreciation
|$4,747
|$2,362
|$2,079
|$1,843
|$1,654
|$12,685
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,944
|$7,130
|$6,532
|$5,975
|$7,677
|$39,258
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Cadenza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Kia Cadenza in Virginia is:not available
