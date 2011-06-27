  1. Home
2020 Jeep Renegade Consumer Reviews

3.3
4 reviews
Pros
Cons

Love the look, but leaves a lot to be desired!

Marissa, 07/15/2020
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

Ac vents only in the front. This does not work in Tx heat. My kids are sweating in the back and I’m freezing up front. This car does not come with a spare!!! I guess I’m not used to that not being a standard feature. Not even a donut? I got a flat within the first few months and had to get the vehicle towed because I didn’t have a spare! Low acceleration and hard shifting and already have an electrical short in my running lights. Over all not super happy to pay that much and already have this many problems. If I did it over I would not buy this vehicle.

Love my Trailhawk

Kali, 08/05/2020
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car a little over a month ago and I love it so far. It has better mileage than my last SUV and has much better and updated tech. The A/C is great and I have no problem with the handling or the speed, but it does take some getting used to. The best part is the exterior styling, the off road and 4x4 capability, Apple Car Play, and cool little Jeep easter eggs all over the place. I have 0 complaints with the quality of the interior and there’s plenty of head and leg room up front. The cloth seats are comfortable and UConnect Infotainment system is very easy to use. Price wise I got a really good deal on it and the only cons I have are the cargo room, the confused 9 speed automatic transmission and that the Infotainment screen goes blank in extreme heat but once the interior is cooled and the screen is rebooted, then all is well. That may need to be dealt with at the Dealership soon but otherwise I love my Renegade and am really looking forward to taking it off roading and am confident come winter that my Renegade Trailhawk will get me to where I need to go.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun Time

Shirley E, 06/11/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Just the right size. the only complaint is the seats that pick up every piece of lint in the air. Hard to keep clean.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Rented One for Three Days

FlyFisher, 07/25/2020
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
1 of 10 people found this review helpful

What a POS. I couldn't wait to ditch it for so many reasons. Engine is weak, engine starts and stops at lights providing little confidence that it will restart. Sport mode shifters backwards from most other mfgrs. Android Auto that constantly froze. Just a poor 3 day experience.

