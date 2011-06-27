  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Liberty
  4. Used 2007 Jeep Liberty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Jeep Liberty Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Liberty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,745
See Liberty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,745
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,745
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
driver only seatbelt pretensionersyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,745
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.2 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4033 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.42 cd.
Angle of approach37.2 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure31.5 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height71.8 in.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,745
P235/65R17 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,745
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Liberty Inventory

Related Used 2007 Jeep Liberty Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles