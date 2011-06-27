2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Consumer Reviews

Douglas , 05/21/2020 SRT 4dr SUV 4WD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

When this body style of SRT came out, I purchased one of the first out of the gate. It was a head-turner and I had the front line spot at the valet. When it came time to move it along, I decided to buy another. That was a great car, and despite some issues with the carbon fiber and a water-pump, it was a good enough experience to try it for a third time. This SRT is more refined than my previous two. It's quieter and rides firm, but easier to drive. There is a little less engine noise. I opted for the leather package and am glad I did. It adds a touch of elegance. I also like the screen set-up. It is a much appreciated refinement. All in all, number three is a hit.