Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,472
|$40,742
|$43,531
|Clean
|$37,720
|$39,948
|$42,683
|Average
|$36,215
|$38,362
|$40,988
|Rough
|$34,710
|$36,775
|$39,292
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 350 F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,054
|$41,035
|$44,696
|Clean
|$37,309
|$40,237
|$43,826
|Average
|$35,821
|$38,639
|$42,085
|Rough
|$34,332
|$37,041
|$40,343
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,057
|$38,620
|$41,766
|Clean
|$35,352
|$37,868
|$40,953
|Average
|$33,942
|$36,364
|$39,326
|Rough
|$32,531
|$34,861
|$37,699
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,306
|$36,790
|$39,841
|Clean
|$33,635
|$36,074
|$39,065
|Average
|$32,293
|$34,642
|$37,513
|Rough
|$30,951
|$33,209
|$35,961