Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,919
|$38,378
|$41,400
|Clean
|$35,216
|$37,631
|$40,594
|Average
|$33,811
|$36,137
|$38,981
|Rough
|$32,406
|$34,642
|$37,368
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 300 F SPORT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,475
|$39,947
|$42,984
|Clean
|$36,742
|$39,169
|$42,147
|Average
|$35,276
|$37,614
|$40,472
|Rough
|$33,810
|$36,058
|$38,798
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,348
|$35,899
|$39,030
|Clean
|$32,696
|$35,200
|$38,270
|Average
|$31,391
|$33,802
|$36,750
|Rough
|$30,087
|$32,404
|$35,229
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RC 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,716
|$33,838
|$36,444
|Clean
|$31,095
|$33,179
|$35,734
|Average
|$29,855
|$31,862
|$34,315
|Rough
|$28,614
|$30,544
|$32,895