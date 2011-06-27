2019 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Beware of 2019’s Brian Andrew , 08/24/2018 Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 523 of 543 people found this review helpful On 06/11/18 I purchased a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4x4. On 06/21/18 I noticed the rear passenger taillight was allowing moisture in it resulting in condensation to build up inside the taillight. (Replaced under warranty on 08/22/18) on 07/08/18 - 07/09/18 - 07/10/18 I ran into an issue with the transmission shifting hard and then displaying a message on the dash that stated “service transmission, restart in park at zero speed” forcing me to coast to a stop and place the vehicle in park and restart it in order to have the transmission work again. (Diagnosed on 07/11/18 and valve body solenoid learn and performed quick learn under warranty) On 07/15/18 AppleCar Play wouldn’t launch on either my iPhone X or my partners iPhone 8 both operating iOS 11.4.1, the USB ports wouldn’t recognize either phones being plugged into them and then the transmission shifted hard while driving between 65mph-55mph to Cumberland, MD from Pittsburgh, PA through the Laurel Highlands. On 07/20/18 the radio went into theft lock mode while driving asking for a 4 digit pin and then the transmission wouldn’t upshift or downshift properly resulting in a message again flashing on the dash stating “service transmission, restart in park with vehicle at zero speed”. On 07/25/18 the vehicle bucked me hard into an interaction upon taking off from a stop light to the point where I put the vehicle in park and got out to check for damage bc I thought the driver behind me had rear ended me. On 08/02/18 the radio went black for about 3-4 minutes while driving then ran through its startup / loading screen as if I had just gotten into the vehicle and started it. On 08/03/18 the radio froze while driving displaying “please wait.....” in red in the middle of the screen and wouldn’t allow you to select anything on the screen. On 08/04/18 the radio randomly started making its own selections on the screen as if you were touching the menus and selecting things. The vehicle also shifted hard while slowing down around 35-45mph. On 08/07/18 the radio restarted itself after driving for about 10 minutes after its rebooted itself it again started selecting menus as if someone was touching the screen and making the selections. On 08/11/18 the vehicle again had transmission issues. When the cruise was set at 65 mph on a flat area of open road it rev’d up to 4,000 RPM and stayed that way for about 1 minute. It again hard shifted when taking off from a stop at an intersection. (On 08/15/18 the rear drivers side taillight began to allow water into the taillight resulting in a buildup of condensation. (Replaced under warranty on 08/22/18) 08/17/18 radio again restarted itself while driving and coming to a stop at a stop light. (finally got this on video occurring and a replacement radio is on order due to the radio not accepting an update that is available and the dealership feeling it’s an issue with the unit) 08/18/18 transmission shifted hard twice while driving up an incline on Donahue Rd driving between 45mph-50mph on my way from Latrobe, PA to Pittsburgh, PA. On 08/18/18 the drivers seatbelt became difficult to latch into the buckle and the dashboard would not recognize when the seatbelt wasn’t clipped in resulting in no warning message / light to display on the dash. (defective buckle replaced under warranty on 08/22/18) 08/22/18 Dealership takes measurement of oil due to concern of oil consumption and orders a replacement engine due to oil loss / consumption. An appointment is schedule for a new engine to be put in on 09/05/18 along with another leaking taillight to be replaced, radio to be replaced and the transmission to be looked at again. I am beyond frustrated with this experience and am asking that Jeep give me a replacement vehicle due to the effect the service history, engine replacement and not getting a resolution / proper diagnosis for this transmission yet will have on the resale of my vehicle down the road. I have all documents from my service visits as well as videos and pictures of things when they occurred and it was safe to take / record the issue/concern. This was my first brand new vehicle purchase and now I am questioning whether it was the right decision. PLEASE JEEP HELP ME! #Jeep #Cherokee #FCA Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited-4,000 miles Jazz1 , 11/13/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful Well while getting two recalls services at the same time a third issue blew up as I was leaving Dewey Jeep in Ankeny, IA. Low and behold the engine warning light and the automatic engine kill at stop (for extra gas mileage) cam on. The SUV jerked forward and I knew there was a problem. Turns out the fuel injector wiring was somehow abraded. I'm wondering if this happened during the recall service. I'm wondering how they could have driven the SUV and not have noticed the warning lights/icons as well as the stalling out of the SUV? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not been very satisfied. Allen , 04/02/2019 Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 61 of 65 people found this review helpful So I have a 2019 Cherokee Latitue plus with the 2.0T motor. This SUV gets up a lot faster than I expected. It is comfortable with good tech stuff. I am a former ASE mechanic so I have a pretty good idea of how things on vehicles work. We bought ours August of 2018, with in a month it started making a hissing noise from under the dash. Did not think to much at first, but it kept getting louder and louder. So shortly after that I got 2 recall notices in the mail, so I called to make an appointment. 3 weeks out, yes 3 weeks. So I said ok fine and while you have it for thr recalls please look into the hissing noise as by then I knew it had to do with the HVAC system. Took it in and what do you know the dealership did not order the parts for the recall! They did check the freon level and it was low. Took another 3 plus weeks to get the recall parts in and get that handled. Now about a month or maybe a little more goes by and the hissing noise is back. Took it back in, took them 2 weeks to find and fix the slow leak behind the dash. That was almost 2 weeks ago, and yesterday the check engine light came on! It's fun to drive but this has gotten old very fast! One more issue and I will be looking into the Lemon law! It may have 7000 miles on it now maybe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Jeep Cherokee with less than 1000 miles. Christian Corder , 08/12/2018 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 95 of 103 people found this review helpful Vehicle stalls out for no good reason. i have yet to take it back to the dealer to be looked at, but from what I've gathered on forums, I am not the only one that has encountered my specific issues with the vehicle. i bought this jeep with 21 miles on it and it already is beginning to sound like an old vehicle with engine problems. always sounds like it wants to bog out when leaving a complete stop. the transmission doesn't seem to know when to switch gears. just an all around mess. we will see what the dealer finds, but from what I've read it doesn't seem like anyone has gotten a straight answer as to what might be happening. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse