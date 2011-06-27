Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews

Quite possibly the best vehicle we have ever owned Mark , 11/02/2016 Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 63 of 66 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased our 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 3.2 V6 in April, 2016. We have taken it on three road trips and just absolutely love it. Comfort, ride, visibility, power I could go on and on. I am a car guy so upkeep and cleanliness are top priority for me, this thing is put together like a Mercedes Benz. In fact, my parents liked ours so much they purchased one too. So far very pleased with product and dealer network and hope it stays that way. Note: I found no option for the Trailhawk with a 3.2 V6 so I used the 4 cylinder. Update: We are still just as happy with our purchase two years later. No creaks, rattles, leaks, etc. It just does everything well for us. My only complaint would be the headlights & Fog lights, but I did some research and corrected that problem. I replaced the OEM headlights with Sylvania Silver Star Ultras and a pair of LED fog light bulbs. The lighting is 100% improved. The 2019 has had the front end redesigned, so I assume the lighting issue has been resolved. We will keep driving this one until the wheels fall off. Update: Almost three years later and still just a pleased as we were the day we brought it home. It has been to the shop for a battery replacement and a wiper nut recall. Interior, exterior plastics, drivetrain and leather seats are all wearing less than average, but I do take really good care of it. Drivetrain is excellent, off road capabilities are very good too. The one thing I have really noticed this year is how well the vehicle holds the road in really bad rain storms. I hope the next 30k are as good as the first. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Safety of car - Car stops operating suddenly MaryAnn Ragone DeLambily , 01/07/2019 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After 6 months of operating this car, the car died suddenly while driving it on a major road. I brought the car in (once it started up again) and they told me it was because It needed an oil change. What? The car dies because it needs an oil change?? I was insulted! And the car was only 6 months old. BUT, I thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt. Well, some months down the road it happened again and again. And though I enjoy the comfort of the car, the operation of the car is absolutely awful. Looking back I should have returned the car and asked for a replacement. I'm at the end of my lease (thankfully) but as a departing gift I suppose, the car died on me AGAIN on a major road. This time, I called Jeep Customer Care, complained, had a tow truck tow the car back to the dealership to no avail. I get a "text" message the next day not knowing why my car was there. I am once again told that it is because of needing an oil change. WHAT??? OMG! Are you kidding me??? I have had oil changes every 5,000 miles (the car now has 35,000 miles) religiously. I am disgusted and thoroughly frustrated. After having a very "lively" discussion with one of the service techs who hangs up on me, I call back to speak to the Service Manager. He openly admits to me that this is a "flaw" with this car. He goes on to explain that because the car has a 2.4 tiered engine, at any time if the oil goes below a certain point the car will stop operating.........no control of the car, no steering, no nothing!! I don't know how to even respond to this. So, this car is on the road with this safety issue. A car that stops operating with NO WARNING, no red light, no oil warning light, no check engine light, nothing! How can this car be on the road. Why was it not recalled? I am disgusted. I proceed to tell him that I will NOT get back into a car that is this unsafe on the road to myself and others. So....I am presently without a car and will in fact, make a visit tomorrow to the dealership to begin negotiations. I hope that no one is ever seriously injured or worse, killed, because JEEP has continued to put a car on the road that should NOT be on the road at any time for any reason. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love this SUV! Lisa Schooner , 06/10/2016 Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned many SUV's in the past and have not been as happy as I have been with this one. It is not as large as some of the other SUV's, so it is easier to manuver than other SUV's. The Cherokee also has a great turn radius which also helps. I purchased the trailhawk with the 3.2L engine and with all the upgraded packages. I test drove the 2.4L and that model was sluggish. This is the reason I went with the larger engine. The larger engine combined with the 9 speed transmission you will not be let down. It is also a quiet ride and with the trailhawk it comes with the locking rear diff, stiffer suspension, and larger off road tires. I have yet to find anything I do not like about this jeep! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Beautiful But Completely Unreliable Lynn Madore , 07/09/2017 Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 46 of 49 people found this review helpful I own the 2016 Trailhawk V6 3.2L engine with tow package. Mango Tango! It was love at first sight; a work of art with unsurpassed comfort! But it's been just one year (14K miles) and I no longer feel safe in it, nor can I count on it to get me to my destination. Today, I write this review from my back deck when I should be enjoying my camping vacation, however for the 4th time in a 6 week period, the car completely shut itself down. Twice in the last few weeks the car has just shut itself off, requiring me to pull over. Each time it restarted after a few minutes. Thank goodness it was always where I could pull over. Today however, packed for my vacation, camper in tow, traveling 65mph EVERYTHING shut down: the electronics and the transmission. Dead as a doornail. No power brakes, no power steering. Nothing. Roadside assistance sucks. It took two hours for them to get a wrecker to me, but refused to take it to my local dealership, a whopping 4 miles further than the "closest" Jeep dealership, and made me abandon my camper. Furthermore they told me they would not get me home from the dealership they were willing to tow to (placing me 85 miles from home). So I paid the wrecker guy the FOUR MILE difference to take the car to my local dealer and my son-in-law rescued the pop up. I can't say enough for the service guys at my local dealership who did a diagnostic on the car first thing the following morning (Monday) to try and get me back on the road, but they could not replicate the issue and returned my car to me. :( I guess I'm stuck driving a $40K safety risk until this happens again, and again. Here are a few other things that annoy me about this car: the cruise control is a joke. Unless you are on flat land, it will take off on you going down hill as though it isn't engaged. I've had the car bolt from 55 to 68mph of its own volition. You can't turn off the radio; you have to mute the volume every time you get in the car if you don't want to listen. Bluetooth connects sporadically and often can't send messages or takes several minutes to respond. If your iPod/iPhone is connected to a USB port for charging, you can't get it to run through the speakers for music. I just paid $3K for the extended service plan; looks like I'll be needing it. This vehicle has a history of issues. ITS TIME CHRYSLER DOES SOMETHING ABOUT IT; 3 MODEL YEARS IS ENOUGH! 07/25/17 update: spoke with a Chrsyler REP who has authorized looking deeper into the stalling issue AND got me a rental so I can tow and experience a vacation this summer. Let's see how the repair goes. I'll update as information becomes available. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value