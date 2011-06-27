Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,464*
Total Cash Price
$22,690
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,464*
Total Cash Price
$22,690
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,224*
Total Cash Price
$17,866
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,646*
Total Cash Price
$19,653
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,593*
Total Cash Price
$18,581
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,256*
Total Cash Price
$25,191
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,309*
Total Cash Price
$26,263
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,940*
Total Cash Price
$25,548
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,646*
Total Cash Price
$19,653
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,860*
Total Cash Price
$23,940
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,331*
Total Cash Price
$20,010
Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,753*
Total Cash Price
$21,797
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,780*
Total Cash Price
$22,333
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,069*
Total Cash Price
$21,439
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,935*
Total Cash Price
$18,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,843
|Maintenance
|$1,792
|$757
|$1,330
|$236
|$2,144
|$6,259
|Repairs
|$893
|$1,033
|$1,207
|$1,408
|$1,642
|$6,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,220
|$982
|$726
|$453
|$165
|$3,547
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$2,173
|$1,913
|$1,695
|$1,521
|$12,250
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,689
|$7,670
|$7,981
|$6,681
|$8,444
|$43,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,843
|Maintenance
|$1,792
|$757
|$1,330
|$236
|$2,144
|$6,259
|Repairs
|$893
|$1,033
|$1,207
|$1,408
|$1,642
|$6,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,220
|$982
|$726
|$453
|$165
|$3,547
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$2,173
|$1,913
|$1,695
|$1,521
|$12,250
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,689
|$7,670
|$7,981
|$6,681
|$8,444
|$43,464
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$3,813
|Maintenance
|$1,411
|$596
|$1,047
|$186
|$1,688
|$4,928
|Repairs
|$703
|$813
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,293
|$4,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,141
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$572
|$357
|$130
|$2,793
|Depreciation
|$3,896
|$1,711
|$1,506
|$1,335
|$1,198
|$9,646
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,991
|$6,039
|$6,284
|$5,261
|$6,649
|$34,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,552
|$656
|$1,152
|$205
|$1,857
|$5,421
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,255
|Financing
|$1,057
|$850
|$629
|$393
|$143
|$3,072
|Depreciation
|$4,286
|$1,882
|$1,657
|$1,469
|$1,318
|$10,611
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,990
|$6,643
|$6,912
|$5,787
|$7,314
|$37,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$3,966
|Maintenance
|$1,467
|$620
|$1,089
|$193
|$1,756
|$5,125
|Repairs
|$731
|$846
|$988
|$1,153
|$1,345
|$5,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,187
|Financing
|$999
|$804
|$595
|$371
|$135
|$2,905
|Depreciation
|$4,052
|$1,779
|$1,566
|$1,388
|$1,246
|$10,032
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,391
|$6,281
|$6,535
|$5,471
|$6,915
|$35,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$1,990
|$840
|$1,476
|$262
|$2,380
|$6,948
|Repairs
|$991
|$1,146
|$1,340
|$1,564
|$1,823
|$6,864
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,090
|$807
|$503
|$183
|$3,938
|Depreciation
|$5,493
|$2,413
|$2,123
|$1,882
|$1,689
|$13,601
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,087
|$8,515
|$8,860
|$7,418
|$9,375
|$48,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,605
|Maintenance
|$2,074
|$876
|$1,539
|$273
|$2,481
|$7,244
|Repairs
|$1,033
|$1,195
|$1,397
|$1,630
|$1,901
|$7,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,677
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$841
|$525
|$191
|$4,106
|Depreciation
|$5,727
|$2,515
|$2,214
|$1,962
|$1,761
|$14,180
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,687
|$8,877
|$9,237
|$7,734
|$9,774
|$50,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,155
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$2,018
|$852
|$1,497
|$266
|$2,414
|$7,047
|Repairs
|$1,005
|$1,163
|$1,359
|$1,586
|$1,849
|$6,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,397
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,632
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,105
|$818
|$511
|$186
|$3,994
|Depreciation
|$5,571
|$2,447
|$2,154
|$1,909
|$1,713
|$13,794
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,287
|$8,636
|$8,986
|$7,523
|$9,508
|$48,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,552
|$656
|$1,152
|$205
|$1,857
|$5,421
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,255
|Financing
|$1,057
|$850
|$629
|$393
|$143
|$3,072
|Depreciation
|$4,286
|$1,882
|$1,657
|$1,469
|$1,318
|$10,611
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,990
|$6,643
|$6,912
|$5,787
|$7,314
|$37,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,109
|Maintenance
|$1,891
|$799
|$1,403
|$249
|$2,262
|$6,604
|Repairs
|$942
|$1,089
|$1,273
|$1,486
|$1,733
|$6,523
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,288
|$1,036
|$766
|$478
|$174
|$3,743
|Depreciation
|$5,221
|$2,293
|$2,018
|$1,789
|$1,605
|$12,926
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,388
|$8,092
|$8,421
|$7,050
|$8,910
|$45,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$905
|$4,271
|Maintenance
|$1,580
|$668
|$1,173
|$208
|$1,891
|$5,519
|Repairs
|$787
|$911
|$1,064
|$1,242
|$1,448
|$5,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,094
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,076
|$866
|$641
|$400
|$146
|$3,128
|Depreciation
|$4,364
|$1,916
|$1,687
|$1,495
|$1,342
|$10,804
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,190
|$6,764
|$7,038
|$5,892
|$7,447
|$38,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$1,721
|$727
|$1,277
|$227
|$2,059
|$6,012
|Repairs
|$858
|$992
|$1,159
|$1,353
|$1,577
|$5,939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,192
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,172
|$943
|$698
|$436
|$159
|$3,407
|Depreciation
|$4,753
|$2,087
|$1,837
|$1,629
|$1,462
|$11,768
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,189
|$7,368
|$7,666
|$6,418
|$8,112
|$41,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,010
|$4,766
|Maintenance
|$1,764
|$745
|$1,309
|$233
|$2,110
|$6,160
|Repairs
|$879
|$1,016
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$1,616
|$6,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,201
|$966
|$715
|$446
|$163
|$3,491
|Depreciation
|$4,870
|$2,139
|$1,883
|$1,669
|$1,498
|$12,058
|Fuel
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$8,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,489
|$7,549
|$7,855
|$6,576
|$8,311
|$42,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$4,576
|Maintenance
|$1,693
|$715
|$1,256
|$223
|$2,026
|$5,914
|Repairs
|$844
|$976
|$1,140
|$1,331
|$1,552
|$5,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,153
|$928
|$686
|$428
|$156
|$3,352
|Depreciation
|$4,675
|$2,053
|$1,807
|$1,602
|$1,438
|$11,575
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,789
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,989
|$7,247
|$7,541
|$6,313
|$7,979
|$41,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cherokee SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$1,482
|$626
|$1,099
|$195
|$1,772
|$5,174
|Repairs
|$738
|$854
|$998
|$1,164
|$1,358
|$5,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,198
|Financing
|$1,009
|$812
|$601
|$375
|$137
|$2,933
|Depreciation
|$4,091
|$1,797
|$1,581
|$1,402
|$1,258
|$10,128
|Fuel
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$7,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,491
|$6,341
|$6,598
|$5,524
|$6,981
|$35,935
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
