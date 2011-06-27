Used 1993 Jeep Cherokee SUV Consumer Reviews
The jeep
I have always wanted a Jeep then my boyfriend gave me this Jeep I love it. This car has been the best car I have ever had fun to drive comfortable and will go any were. Starts every time. Mine even gets 21 mpg
Built like a tank
I have owned this Jeep since it was new. It has 200,000 miles on it, and the only major thing I've done to it was have the radiator worked on. My 16 year daughter starting driving it about 3 months ago. She had a rollover accident two days ago on a wet road going uphill, but she came out of this without a scratch! It ripped the back door off, there's a big dent on top on the passenger side. The front fenders were dented and the grill is missing. Mind you, there are no airbags. This Jeep is built like a tank. We will either fix it or buy another one like it.
The Jeep That Could (Jeep Cheeroke Sport
My Jeep is amazing. I have almost 200,000 miles and it still drives perfectly. It is the perfect college car, and I drive it both in the city where my school is, as well is in the country where my home is. I drive it on the highyway almost everyday, and it still chugs along. I take it on the beach, and I have added many features to it. I have done very little to this Jeep, and the way it runs now, I expect to last at leat 3 more years. That would make the car almost 20 years old! The body looks great. In all honesty I know that my Jeep is going to start evey time and it is extremely reliable. Plus you can go virtually anywhere, or through anything (snow/mud/sand/forest).
My 93 is great
I'm original purchaser of 1993 Cherokee Sport 4D 4WD and am glad I did. Almost 180,000 miles so far. Have had to replace all the usuals but perform most maintenance myself. Easier to work on than many others. Traveled from Key West to Maine. A 12 hour drive from NC to MA isn't painful. Mileage as advertised but just got 22 on last tank w/snow tires. Awful standard shocks - get Ranchos. A/C works great. Has become hot on stalled roads - pop hood and turn heat on. If you want a problem fixed right - don't take it to a dealer! I am not kidding! Very fun to drive - don't try snow w/o snow tires.
170K miles and going strong
I purchased my Jeep with 72K miles on it 5.5 years ago. Since, I have put 100K additional miles on with ZERO major mechanical problems. Just normal maintainance. The power locks have stopped working and the windows only work from the drivers door, but no big loss. Starts every time I turn the key and goes right on down the road. I would purchase another Jeep in a heartbeat if they would make one that gets 30+ mpg. the 20 mpg is killing me on my 50 mile commute to and from work.
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Related Used 1993 Jeep Cherokee SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner