Used 2014 Jaguar XK XKR Consumer Reviews

harold , 03/27/2019 XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great car. One of the most beautiful automobiles ever made and constantly get compliments. Ageless design. Amazing thrust, brakes are just right for such power, comfortable for long or short trips. Handles smoothly and can take just about any curves as well as a great highway tourer. Quiet and well built with luxury touches all around. It’s 3 years later and it’s exactly the same. Love this car Sold it and I really miss it!