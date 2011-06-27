Used 2003 Jaguar XK-Series XKR Consumer Reviews
Know what it is.
The XKR is a touring car, not a race car. People often get caught up in statistics when evaluating cars in this category. The XKR is heavier than other sports cars so it is slower in 0-60 times and around a track. You do get something though from the weight - leather and wood everywhere. Sitting in an XKR is a thrill in itself let alone driving it. And it is plenty fast with 400bhp. There are some quirks and design flaws on the XKR that you wouldn't find on a German car but the XKR seethes passion unlike its rivals. It is gorgeous to look at and a very rare car, the coupe especially; people will stare. In short, when I feel like getting out of town for a weekend, this car is perfect.
Singing in the Rain with my Top down!
This car has changed my life,liturally! I no longer stress in traffic jams, I have the convertible top up or down with ONE touch of a button,I feel safe and it almost drives itself. Their are features to let you know how far you are behind and in front of and obstacle with a ring of a ascending bell. My trunk is HUGE, holds 2 sets of golf clubs and ALL the Holiday Shopping I can do in one day! I look forward to going to the store a quick errand. When I drive I am wrapped in Performance and Luxury.
First Class Car
My wife and I shopped ALL the luxury convertibles. We narrowed the search down to the 2003 SL500 (hardtop) and the 2002 XKR (ragtop). The non- availability of the SL500, the poor quality CD based NAV and the 'cheap" looking interior of the SL500 made our decision easy. Both cars are quiet, smooth and really great vehicles. We bought the XKR and we're loving every minute of it. We made the right decision. Its a reallllly fun car to drive. Quite, powerful, smooth, and very comfortable - FIRST CLASS, ALL THE WAY! May be Mercedes will make some improvements for 2004, till then XKR is the way to go.
Perfection.
I would spend my last $85k on this car and have no regrets. In fact, I think I did. Simply the most incredible car I have ever seen, driven, or owned. Makes my previous S55 Benz look like a Yugo. Never has there been a more beautiful shaping of sheet metal in the history of the automobile, add to that the technology and performance and quality and you have a perfect 10.
THE MOST FUN YOU CAN HAVE
THIS CAR IS THE MOST EXCITING CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED AND WILL CONTINUE TO TURN HEADS EVERY WHERE I GO! THE FUNNY THING IS MOST PEOPLE HAVE NEVER REALLY SEEN ONE AND I LOVE IT!
