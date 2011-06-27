  1. Home
Used 2018 Jaguar XJ R-Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 XJ
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$78,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/564.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Illumination Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$78,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
20 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$78,300
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$78,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Meridian Reference Sound System (1300W)yes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assistyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Front Ashtray and Lighteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$78,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,300
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Rear Badge Deleteyes
20" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 8001' Polished Wheelsyes
All-Season Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
19" 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7016' Wheelsyes
Summer Tires for 20" Wheelsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5045' Silver and Diamond Turned Finish Wheelsyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5043' Wheelsyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5044' Technical Grey Finish Wheelsyes
20" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 8001' Silver Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
360 Surround Camera Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Length202.0 in.
Curb weight4112 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base119.4 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Rosello Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • London Tan w/Ebony Stitching, leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory Stitching, leather
  • Cashew w/Truffle Stitching, leather
  • Ivory w/Mineral Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$78,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$78,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$78,300
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
