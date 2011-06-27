Used 2014 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews

My third Jaguar, but my first XJ cbrandi , 03/27/2015 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I cross shopped all the major cars in the class, wanted a luxurious car with a definite performance edge. Decided Maserati Ghibli was too much an unknown and its interior wasn't up to snuff. The S Class was superb but too large and too expensive. The BMW 7 series needs updating, it looks and felt like a bloated 3 Series. Audi's are boring. I've been very happy with my decision. Its fast, but very comfortable on long road trips. Although large, it drives small. Quality is outstanding and attention to detail, make it one of the best interiors for any amount of money. Gas milage has been amazingly good for such a large car. This is where the all aluminum construction pays off. Update: Traded this car for a sports SUV. Needed more cargo carrying capacity. Having some regrets. The XJ was perhaps the most luxurious and prestigious car I've owned. Inside you felt special with that Jaguar interior. It was quiet and fast on the road, reliable and returned 32mpg on the highway while cruising at 80mph. I didn't buy another Jaguar because I don't like the interior of the F-Pace when compared to other premium SUVs, it felt un-Jaguar. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car Tim Murray , 08/20/2016 XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased this car as a demo/used vehicle directly from a dealer. The price was great and the luxury of the car is unsurpassed versus it's direct competition: Lexus, Mercedes and BMW. I have owned all 3 and will choose the Jaguar again.

Great car till...... Kevin , 10/09/2019 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful A lot of car (CPO from a dealer) for the money- loved it till 90 days after warranty expired.. dead on side of freeway with sounds and steam that should never come from a automobile! Dead at 95,000 miles.... our other cars: Mercedes E320 still running strong at 325,000..... Nissan Versa No issues at 145,000..... currently Jaguar in shop while I wait for the heart-attack inducing repair bill