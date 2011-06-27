Used 2014 Jaguar XJ Sedan Consumer Reviews
My third Jaguar, but my first XJ
I cross shopped all the major cars in the class, wanted a luxurious car with a definite performance edge. Decided Maserati Ghibli was too much an unknown and its interior wasn't up to snuff. The S Class was superb but too large and too expensive. The BMW 7 series needs updating, it looks and felt like a bloated 3 Series. Audi's are boring. I've been very happy with my decision. Its fast, but very comfortable on long road trips. Although large, it drives small. Quality is outstanding and attention to detail, make it one of the best interiors for any amount of money. Gas milage has been amazingly good for such a large car. This is where the all aluminum construction pays off. Update: Traded this car for a sports SUV. Needed more cargo carrying capacity. Having some regrets. The XJ was perhaps the most luxurious and prestigious car I've owned. Inside you felt special with that Jaguar interior. It was quiet and fast on the road, reliable and returned 32mpg on the highway while cruising at 80mph. I didn't buy another Jaguar because I don't like the interior of the F-Pace when compared to other premium SUVs, it felt un-Jaguar.
Love this car
I purchased this car as a demo/used vehicle directly from a dealer. The price was great and the luxury of the car is unsurpassed versus it's direct competition: Lexus, Mercedes and BMW. I have owned all 3 and will choose the Jaguar again.
Great car till......
A lot of car (CPO from a dealer) for the money- loved it till 90 days after warranty expired.. dead on side of freeway with sounds and steam that should never come from a automobile! Dead at 95,000 miles.... our other cars: Mercedes E320 still running strong at 325,000..... Nissan Versa No issues at 145,000..... currently Jaguar in shop while I wait for the heart-attack inducing repair bill
I Had a 2005 XJ8L
if you're looking for the distinction of the 2005 - 2008 XJL models, forget it. I had a 2005, all black, interior and exterior, tinted window XJ8L. I owned "her, 'Betsy' " for 10.5 years, 117,300 miles (purchased at 23,000+ miles, coming off of a 2 year lease at purchase). Until the day my wife "totaled her" while "Betsy" was parked (11/2017), I received compliments on that car EVERY WEEK! State Farm insurance gave me a very nice close out, totaled figure, for the car. I picked up this 2014 XJL AWD Portfolio, Rhodium Silver, at 21,826 miles, with all the bells and whistles of the AWD "Portfolio," panoramic roof and all to replace "Betsy." Yet the class and distinction of my 2005 is missing (let alone the "Leaper" hood ornament.) I didn't want the newly styled Jaguar XJ from the "git go." But at the end of the day, other vehicles which I could afford, lacked the distinction of the Jaguar XJ. No real complaints except the distinction and seeming classy appearance of the earlier model XJs is missing. In addition, it also seems the mileage is not as good.
