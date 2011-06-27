Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
I like the XJ12, but...
I bought the 1994 XJ12 (XJ81) because this was the only year it came in the XJ40 body style. The car seems heavy compared to the excellent XJ6 (XJ40), but the 6.0L V-12 delivers much more torque. Still, a poor trade off and the fuel consumption is hard to take. If you're a Jag guy, the car disappoints a little. If you're not a Jag guy stay far away - it will eat you out of house and home.
Unbelievable value
Our 1994 xj6 is one of the finest cars I've ever driven. The ride is better than any other car I've ever been in. It's a pleasure just to be in it. But what amazes me is the very low cost of these cars - its inexplicable. They suffer from a poor reputation for reliability, but our car has been extremely reliable, and I think the reputation is undesrved for the 92 on models.
GOOD PRICE GOOD CAR
I bought this car last October. I had to change the oil pump, it was expensive. Not only was repair very expensive the local Jag dealer had it for 2 months because they really didn't know how to deal with this car. But to the dealerships credit I have not had a problem since the repair. My only advice is if you buy this car--remember its a keeper --not for future trade ( much less value than when you purchase it)
Nice Car but repair cost one arm!
Nice Car but repair cost one arm!. Bought used in 2012 for only few thousand.I know already i have lots to do on this car.Exactly invested $8,500 for put the car as original spec's,complete electric,suspension,and few cosmetic things.Now with 140,000 kilos for a 20 years old car.Car is almost new in and out.But electric system on this car is really one of is bad side.Parking light specially. But still 20 years old model shape he still one good eyes catcher today by public.
XJ12
Nice, solid car. Yes, it's had some minor service issues. After the waranty ran out(get the extended warranty!), I got sick of going to the dealer and getting raped, so I do all the little maintenance items myself now, including oil changes. Little niggling problems aside, a great car.
