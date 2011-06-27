Used 2008 Jaguar X-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jaguar X-Type coyzan , 10/19/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the Jaguar X-Type 3 months ago and quite frankly, I had my reservations about it initially. It was love at first sight, but having never driven owned or driven a Jaguar, I was trepidatious to say the least. How misplaced those reservations were. This is a beautiful car to drive. Its power is exceptional, luxury finishing is good and the AWD is truly brilliant. On the day I bought it, I had to travel a distance of more than 1400km. I had a tyre burst doing 160kph trying to get my destination (I know its speeding, but the road was long and empty and therefore irresistable.) The Jaguar did not deviate an inch. I slowed down, assessed the damage, put on the spare and was away. Report Abuse

X-Type I would buy again Roger , 06/23/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful For an AWD car, this cannot be beat. It is powerful, handles great and is comfortable. I can even get a 2" x 4" home inside. No other car in its class comes close. I live in S. Florida where it rains like hurricanes. One day, I notice power transferring to another wheel while flying down the highway in a downpour. The X-type tracked straight and true in a blinding rain. Moments later, I saw a car which had hyroplaned off into a canal. What car will I buy next? One that has luxury features, AWD, 225 hp and an unsurpassed service program; all for the low $30,000's. There is only one such car. The X-type. A fantastic, fabulous car that has no comparable. Report Abuse

Leaper Triumphs! Joan L , 03/29/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful In winter gold, my new Jag X Type is elegance in motion. My neighbours have BMWs and Mercedes but my car has style in & out. Sadly, this the last year of production - a misguided decision by Jaguar. Report Abuse