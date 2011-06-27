Used 2002 Jaguar S-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car To Own
I got this car, did my homework on it and it was well worth the purchase. I had to put some bucks in it because I purchased used private, but overall the car is awesome - I love it. Fun to drive and having Caddy's and BMW's and Benz, I really think this car holds up to them and I feel better driving it because the look is nice, the style stands out.
Love it! Tons of fun!!
I have the 4.0L and it is awesome. It has a beautiful black interior and a captivating silver exterior. It turns heads everywhere and people think we are rich. With the right gas it gets 28 mpg with its nearly 300 hp. The quality is incredible and it feels like an extension of your body.
I love my Jag
I bought my used Jag with 40000 miles in April 2009. Since then a few minor repairs, nothing crazy, but the ride and the looks are all worth it. Hitting 80 mph is too easy - watch out for the police because I have been at 105mph several times, turning heads is easy with this car.
2002 S-Type 4.0
Very fun car to drive. Limited interior space. It has been a very reliable car with over 75,000 miles since new the only maintenance has been regular service a new battery and 1 ignition coil (covered under warranty).
Great Automobile!
I am thinking of buying a new car, however, I hate to give this one up! It has been one of the best cars that I have ever owned. I have had absolutely no trouble with it at all. I have kept it serviced and have never had to have any repair work done.
