Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE SUV Consumer Reviews
First Jaguar, no dissapointment
Paid little more for 2018 model but wanted to have most of the initial quality issues to be solved. So far after 700miles of driving no major issues. Car drives perfectly. Its spacious, quick, comfortable (after adjusting tire pressure which was to high initially) and corners like a sedan. Also interior, in contrary to many reviews, feels fine. No squeaks, rattles etc and materials are quite pleasant. Audio system is very good as well as navigation (after couple of days I've stopped using google maps on my smart phone). Great car, absolutely no regrets buying it. Even though the initial quality is very good I am little worried about long term reliability but the 5years/60000miles full warranty helps. 1 year update - car still works great and is as much fun as at the beginning. It was very dependable in the snow over the winter. ICTP was updated to fix couple of minor bugs as well as upgrade to 4G network but other than that car runs trouble free. Still hoping for Apple CarPlay upgrade at some point. 2nd year update - 36k miles and still very satisfied customer. After latest infotainment software upgrade I was able to add Apple Car play as well as OTA options for future upgrades (I hope this will really work). Still drives and feels like new, including the interior, no mechanical issues whatsoever. During the Tahoe winter I had a set of winter Michelin x-ice tires and the car was unstoppable in the snow. Consistently getting 25-27MPG during relaxed hwy cruising.
20 months and 24K miles
I skipped the R-Sport because the 20 inch wheels ride and accelerate better than the 22s, but this is the sportiest SUV this side of the much smaller Macan or Alfa. Right in the middle of the Macan and Cayenne and X3 and X5 which for me was the sweet spot. I regularly tow a 6x12' trailer loaded to about 4000 lbs with this and it has no problems stopping or going whatsoever. I even towed it up a wet grass/mud hill while loaded and I don't even think a single tire slipped. You can nail it full throttle in the rain and it doesn't spin, it just goes like hell. The AWD on this SUV is phenomenal. Is the mileage great, no, but for the power and size of this vehicle there is nothing better out there unless you want to spend $100k on a Model X and have the trim fall off. Since buying this I have duplicated all of it's rational capabilities with other vehicles and it makes no sense for me to keep making payments on it, but I love it too much to get rid of it. It is a great combination of sport, utility and luxury that I feel is just too good to part with. I've had one issue, it wouldn't eject a cd, and the dealership replaced the unit for free, although I've never played another cd since then.
Jaguar Rebirth Without Question, Not one issue!!!
I've had my Jaguar F Pace S since March of 2017 and I bought it new with 8 miles on it. I've driven it long and hard on many trips and in daily driving and always performs at the top of it's game since the first day I bought it. The biggest misinformation issue I've noticed on the YouTube reviews by the professional talking press and personal opinion heads is that it has a rough ride. But what everyone failed to mention is that there is a comfort mode option which is what I used the majority of the time unless I'm out intentionally racing around for fun. The ride is just as smooth as all the other cars I drove which included but was not limited to Porsche, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, etc. I've driven them all and have own most of them. 99% of the talking head video reviews are non owners who spend just minutes with the car or any car. But the F Pace and F Pace S all ride with great handling and performance and ride just as smooth in comfort mode. My ponies get up and go religiously without fail. I have no thoughts on the Jaguar service department because I've never had to use it, other than my normal oil changes, etc. The warranty was a huge seller for me as well. Nothing like it on any other car that I'm aware of. I drove all the Porsche SUV's and other than needless expensive wood species or other non important things to me they have no comparison to the Jaguar F Pace, especially the aesthetics. Their almost as boring looking as the Tesla in my opinion. It makes absolutely no sense rolling out all the extra dough for Maserati, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes etc. just to have an ego badge and while looking financially ignorant to be gaudy and showy. The F Pace is a much more sophisticated statement indeed, not to mention the most discrete and best looking car out of the whole bunch. I come from the high end design world who gets scale, etc. and making all types of design statements for the the top 10% of the 1%. And Jaguar hit the nail on the head with the F-pace from aesthetics, to performance, to reliability, and value.
Jaguar F Pace Road Trip to US National Parks.
Purchased a 2018 F-Pace Presige 3.5t V6 in July 2018 my first ever Jaguar and have been absolutely delighted. Took a Road Trip from Minneapolis to Mount Rushmore > The Bad-Lands> Yellowstone>Grand Teton>Arches>Canyonlands and back 3900 miles in 10 days.....an awesome drive with all conditions and the F Pace was brilliant. The overall handing is exceptional and ride most comfortable and quiet for highways, long hill climbs , steep sharp corners. The acceleration to 80mph ( Western Highways) is exhilarating. Storage more than adequate with easy access. After 14,000 miles ready for second annual service with zero issues to date. I suspect this SUV will continue to keep company with my 1973 TR6 for a long time .
bad a$$
First SUV that wasn't a Toyota and loving it. Drove interstate speeds for a long distance and averaged 30mpg in eco mode. At in town speeds, I sometimes opt for the paddle shifters as the car does hunt for the proper gear on inclines. The turbo inline 2.0 4 cylinder has not disappointed us in performance and the handling is definitely Jaguar sedan type. Acceleration is VERY responsive. The seats hold you firmly on sharp turns and the vehicle holds the road like a sports sedan. All the cargo room you'd ever want and, while we probably differ from other SUV owners, we like to feel the road and there is just enough with the F-Pace with the 19" wheels to realize you are on a road and not sitting in your living room on cushy couch. For us, the amenities and electronics are not distracting and very functional. We did purchase a set of Worth floor mats to protect the carpeting as we intend on keeping the vehicle for quite awhile and they are well worth the $200. Jury is still out on cost of ownership but the factory warranty, while not great, is very adequate. Have had the vehicle less than 30 days and most categories in the rating scheme are N/A at this time. 06/05/18... A few too many little things that don't work as they should (especially for the price you pay) with technology, climate control, remote start app, door locks. We have found that it's to our benefit to let the engine warm in the winter as you really get turbo lag if you don't. The auto did perform really well on an extended trip and the ride was, in our opinion, more comfortable than a Toyota 4Runner. The gas mileage averaged 27 in the standard driving mode. The front door opening could be 1-2 inches taller even with the seats pretty back as far as possible. 12/05/18.... Too bad they don't make vehicles nowadays to get from point A to point B without all the "extras". Too many little things can go wrong or don't work as advertised and the really sad thing, the car dealers don't have a clue what the cause of the problem might be nor how to fix it right the first time. Such was our experience with the F-Pace and Aristocrat Motors in Merriam, KS. All this finally culminated with us trading our F-Pace after only 12 months of ownership for a more reliable SUV and much better service. Unfortunately, the F-Pace joins the ranks of overloaded SUV's that todays driver thinks he needs to get from point A to point B.
