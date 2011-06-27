Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
Very good, reliable truck
I've owned this truck for about 7 years and had no major issues of any kind. Just general maintenance, brakes, etc. Please do not save money on oil and this car may run for up to 200000 miles. Mine has approx 140000 miles, my friend has Trooper with over 200000 miles and it is still going strong. Use Castrol synthetic blend 5w/30 for your high mileage Isuzu truck.
There is no place it can't go.
Boxed ladder frame, skid plates, limited-slip Dana 44 rear differential. I assumed it to be a perfect off-road capable truck. I was correct! I have been to many Off-Road trails in Utah and Colorado without a breakdown. Recently took it up Wheelers Lake in Colorado. The included skid plates did come in handy. And, unlike some of me wheeling friends, I drove to/on/from the trail in the Rodeo. Great daily driver too, only minus is the fuel economy in the city. Ground clearance could be better but that can be fixed with the many lift-kits available. A few of my firends with Jeeps have traded up to Rodeos. I couldn't be happier with this truck.
Great truck
I've had this Rodeo for going on 9 years, and have not had a single mechanical problem. It drives great, the engine is perfect (mechanics comment on it all the time), and is fun to drive. Not the best gas mileage, but it is an SUV. Highly recommend!
GREAT SUV FOR $$
You get 1-2 mpg more if you leave the A/c button off. Great car to drive, wonderful A/C & heater for the front. Not so good in the back especially in cold weather. Great 4WD & no problems with that at all. I had to replace the rear differential only because the dealership I was taking it to wasn't checking the rear differential and of course claimed no responsibility even though I had the paperwork showing they had done 97% of all the engine & oil change work. With close to 180,00o miles I'm going to turn it in for a newer model under the klunker deal. Good luck!
Runs like new at 168,000 miles
I purchased my 1997 V6 Isuzu Rodeo with 108,000 miles on it. Currently I am at 168,000 miles and it runs perfectly. I change the oil every 3,000 miles and it doesn't use any oil between changes. I've replaced the starter and alternator and brakes. Runs great on the highway as well as in town. I run BF Goodrich All Terrain tires on it and have pulled quite a few vehicles out of snow drifts. I think the only complaint I have is the frail design of the cup holder. The body has no rust and the finish of the paint still looks new. This truck is my daily driver and I'm curious to see how many miles I can put on it. 200,000 miles will be no problem.
Sponsored cars related to the Rodeo
Related Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner