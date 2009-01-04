Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 154,923 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,484
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
*Equipment*Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This Isuzu Rodeo features cruise control for long trips. This vehicle has a 3.2 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this Isuzu Rodeo can handle it all. The Isuzu Rodeo is rear wheel drive. Expand the cargo capabilities of the Isuzu Rodeo by using the installed roof rack. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this mid-size suv. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake.*Packages*PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PKG: cruise control; pwr windows/door locks/tailgate release; air conditioning; pwr mirrors; front/rear intermittent wipers; dual vanity mirrors;door trim/lights; tilt steering column; aero roof rack; cargo net/cover; AM/FM stereo cassette w/6-speakers Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo LS.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CK58VXV4337459
Stock: 5337459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 138,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo LS with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CM58W6W4333011
Stock: 26382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
Atlanta Toyota - Duluth / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. S trim. READ MORE!VISIT US TODAYAtlanta Toyota is your local Toyota dealer offering a 100% purely transparent process. No fine print, no ifs, ands or exceptions. We're are in business to earn your business the right way. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner - Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo S.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CK58W7W4317809
Stock: U008182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 169,024 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
Mike Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Logansport / Indiana
WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! *At Mike Anderson Buick GMC Chevrolet, You Can Not Buy the Wrong Car! With our new Contactless purchase option, we strive to provide transparency and give you the information needed to offer you an effortless buying experience!! Call us at (574)-753-6285 to confirm availability and setup a Private dealer appointment or hassle-free test drive! If you prefer a Private dealer appointment or Free test drive at home call the (574) 753-6285 to schedule the option of your choice. We are located at: 4301 N Market ST Logansport, IN 46947. Feel free to reach out to us to solve your vehicle needs!!!Contactless purchase, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LS with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CM58W1X4369173
Stock: P8567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 157,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Compra Aqui Paga Aqui Auto - High Point / North Carolina
$2000 DOWN PAYMENT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo S with 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CK58W4Y4310383
Stock: 11307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 243,573 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,790
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A GREAT SUV FOR THE MONEY - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - TIMING BELT IN GOOD SHAPE VISUALLY! - RUNS AND DRIVES WELL DESPITE THE MILES - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - THESE ARE PRETTY LEGENDARY SUV'S! - ** IT WAS A SMOKERS CAR ** DO NOT BUY IF ALLERGIC ** - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, CALIFORNIA SUV - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo LS with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CK58W714327894
Stock: DF8252551I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2001 Isuzu Rodeo S. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Isuzu Rodeo has the following options: Variable pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering, Underslung spare tire carrier, Titan gray front/rear bumpers, Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level & water temp gauges, Skid plates for fuel tank, radiator, Side-guard door beams, Remote hood release, and Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CK58D014346768
Stock: 26137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 157,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Brown's Alexandria Mazda - Alexandria / Virginia
Ebony Black 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V Fuel Injection 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V Fuel Injection, 4WD, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry.Recent Arrival!Buy Happy with Our Three Day Exchange Policy. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2DM58W524307496
Stock: P8607C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 129,956 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,500
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax moderate, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, Tires OK, Interior wear, Damage to driver fender and door, Scratches and dings (see pics). AS TRADED $3500 OUT THE DOOR!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2CK58WX24301632
Stock: 858B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 77,958 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,756
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S Alpine White CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 80107 miles below market average! ***4X4***, ***ONE OWNER***, ***LOW MILES***. Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo S with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S2DM58WX34313828
Stock: P4058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Rodeo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo
- 5(29%)
- 4(63%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)