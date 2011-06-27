Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
3rd world tested!
let's see -4 cyl, 5 speed - drove across the US 4 times (east/west) 4 times north/south, and used as a daily vehicle from early '93-2000. Had 150k miles when moved to central america with it. Abused this perfect truck for 4 years on rock roads and pure dust. SOld it in '04 w/ over 250k miles to a friend who gave it some needed care on suspension and it is still going today! NEVER failed - can't say enough - only one flaw was the funky wheels - lugs with springs (which one tire shop in florida left off causing tires to nearly come off on highway) - getting flats in central america was no fun having to find those springs/lock washers at night in the dirt !
WATCH OUT FOR WHEEL LUGS
after having my beloved Rodeo for 11 years i needed a Brake job so i took it in the dealer called me to tell me the Bolts and Lugs where coming off stripped apparently Isuzu made both out of Alummion and over time they will strip each other so when you take them off they will come off stripped ( imagine having that happen with a Flat tire on the side of the road late at night)
It's the first car I didn't get sick of
I never got tired of this caar.It drove great,and has proved to be very dependable.
Best of fifteen vehicles
Once I had it aligned with new off road tires all around, this 5 speed manual shift wagon has really been the best of all vehicles. I photograph all the time and being able to drive in deserts and snow country, lived in both all across the U.S., has been easy. I had a 1950s Land Rover 109 that was a beast compared to this Rodeo. For all around daily use, short trips and cross country it's been above the others.
Best $1000 I EVER spent!
My Rodeo never backs down whether its 100+ degree weather in the downtown gridlocked traffic, or up in the hills four-wheeling. This is by far the most fun and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned - although Ken's comment about the lug nuts is 100% accurate - I recently replaced all of my lug nuts after putting new tires on. The tire guy had to cut 3 of the studs to remove one tire. Only other thing that we had trouble with was a bad fuel injector. $65, a couple hours and one very hot parking lot later, he was up and running like the champ he is! This truck will be passed on to my kids for sure!
