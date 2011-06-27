  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Pickup
  4. Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup
  5. Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Pickup
5(20%)4(60%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Pickups for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,195 - $2,535
Used Pickup for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Work Truck

Bolt, 10/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For the limited time I have had this truck, it has been at the least a reliable means of transportation. Its looks are nothing to brag about and neither is the power or comfort, but it gets me around and I don't mind getting it dirty.

Report Abuse

Best Truck ever owned

powelgw, 03/13/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought new. Only problems have been alternator and water pump went bad. Don't like having to replace timing belt. Don't have to in the toyota. However has been every bit as good of truck as the toyota and has more leg and head room for me.

Report Abuse

Best truck ever conceived.

ceekayz0r, 10/18/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've been a fanboy for many years now. I just bought my third Isuzu Pickup. I've owned a '92 and a '90, both 2wd 2.3L manual trans, and this is my first '94 V6 4x4. (this site does not have an option for the V6 3.1l, but it was indeed an option since 1988). I love these pickups!! As long as you maintain them and don't drive them into the ground, they will last forever. I've only ever done light mechanical repairs (a starter here, battery there, alternator, plugs caps rotor, etc.) and they've been the best trucks ever. The Isuzu P'up is man's REAL best friend. <3

Report Abuse

Great for the money

Gene40, 03/10/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought it new and have had maintained it. Still runs like a top. A great truck to pick up yard supplies in.

Report Abuse

love my little truck

ralomax1, 12/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought my Isuzu used has never fail a GAS to drive .

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Pickups for sale

Related Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles