  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Amigo
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Amigos for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,356 - $2,791
Used Amigo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it!

Tammy R, 03/09/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Gas mileage is horrible on V6, but very fun to drive. Top can come off, but it's a hassle. You only want to do it at the beginning and end of summer, as it will need a new gasket each time. Tows like a champ. V6 will tow 4,500 lbs. Tows my 18' bass boat, no problem.

Report Abuse

Excellent vehicle

hbc, 05/12/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle, fun to drive, comfortable ride, very reponsive, very well designed, great warrantee

Report Abuse

Crash Test Dummy

chris, 10/03/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I only owned this Amigo for 6 hours. I was driving it home when a 2002 Ford F150 turned in front of me. I was going 50 mph. The collision was nearly head-on at somewhere between 60 and 80 mph. The Amigo held up great! All the damage was in front of the passenger compartment. I was in the hospital for 2 days for observation due to concussion, but I am definitely getting another Amigo. Thank you to the engineers at Isuzu! I'm also going to get one for my teenage son.

Report Abuse

Isuzu rules the world of real trucks!

Mike, 03/31/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned the truck for 5.5 years and I still love it. No problems to date (75K); it still has the original brake pads. I have the factory hard top which is easy to remove and replace with the factory soft-top in the summer.

Report Abuse

I Love my Amigo!

DMS329, 05/27/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

For a small 6-cyl SUV, it really cranks it up when I need to merge onto the interstate and handles great when I need to take evasive measures to avoid someone not looking when they are changing lanes. These Amigos were built to last since they were originally built for off-roading. I closed up the back seats so I can haul my dogs around to agility trials; I can get two 300 airline crates in it and stack everything else on top of the crates.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Amigos for sale

Related Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles