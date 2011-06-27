Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews
Love it!
Gas mileage is horrible on V6, but very fun to drive. Top can come off, but it's a hassle. You only want to do it at the beginning and end of summer, as it will need a new gasket each time. Tows like a champ. V6 will tow 4,500 lbs. Tows my 18' bass boat, no problem.
Excellent vehicle
Excellent vehicle, fun to drive, comfortable ride, very reponsive, very well designed, great warrantee
Crash Test Dummy
I only owned this Amigo for 6 hours. I was driving it home when a 2002 Ford F150 turned in front of me. I was going 50 mph. The collision was nearly head-on at somewhere between 60 and 80 mph. The Amigo held up great! All the damage was in front of the passenger compartment. I was in the hospital for 2 days for observation due to concussion, but I am definitely getting another Amigo. Thank you to the engineers at Isuzu! I'm also going to get one for my teenage son.
Isuzu rules the world of real trucks!
I have owned the truck for 5.5 years and I still love it. No problems to date (75K); it still has the original brake pads. I have the factory hard top which is easy to remove and replace with the factory soft-top in the summer.
I Love my Amigo!
For a small 6-cyl SUV, it really cranks it up when I need to merge onto the interstate and handles great when I need to take evasive measures to avoid someone not looking when they are changing lanes. These Amigos were built to last since they were originally built for off-roading. I closed up the back seats so I can haul my dogs around to agility trials; I can get two 300 airline crates in it and stack everything else on top of the crates.
