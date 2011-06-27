2019 INFINITI QX80 Consumer Reviews

Murray , 02/04/2020 LUXE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

Its is my seconf QX since the updated body. I had a 2011 QX56 (Vin 1499). In case you didn't know, The first 1500 of these had bad timing chain tensioners and oiling issues. Mine started to rattle at about 83000 miles. Infiniti was VERY good to me and offered me a nice trade as well as a very nice price to move into my 2016 QX80. There isn't much difference over the years with these. Only the seat stitching was different. Both had the Technology and Theatre packages.Don't waste your money on the Theater package. Its difficult to use and I never used the one in my 2016. The headphones are still in the original plastic wrap! Other than the bad engine in the 56, both have been mechanically flawless. Tires every 36000 ,iles, Brakes (which are VERY good BTW) at about 60000 miles. They are huge, quiet and comfortable. Plenty of room for whatever you may need to put inside. They do drink lots of fuel. Mine averaged about 9 mpg in the city but I got as much as 23 mpg on long trips. These are no sports cars. The lean in turns, are heavy and 400hp is just enough. The only thing I didn't like about them is the transmission. The shift points are just all wrong. I assume its programmed to shift where it does to save fuel, But it just feels wrong.Down shifting itself on the highway with the cruise on is crazy! 7th to 3rd going up a hill is a bit much. For the price I'd like to see them do better with the leather coloring. Mine in sand or wheat or whatever they want to call it this year, wore off of the steering wheel fairly early in its life. The gold piping on the seats also comes off pretty quickly though I will say, its not noticeable unless you really look at it and know what you are looking for. While the paint seems to look pretty good, it is fairly soft. Not as soft as Audi, but its soft. Water spots are deep and take some serious detailing to remove on the black paint. I didn't notice it as much on the dark current QX56 though. Depreciation is pretty rough on these. $90k sticker and 3.5 years later its only worth about $32k. Not great in my book. It had been updated significantly since 2016 though. I personally don't like the look of the new ones.