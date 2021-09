Used 2009 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars

DaveG , 07/27/2009 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)

3 of 24 people found this review helpful

We've only had the QX56 for a week but so far we really enjoy it. Gas mileage is about 13.8mpg with hwy/city combined. Kids love the dvd player in the back, ride is soft but responsive, engine has lots of power.