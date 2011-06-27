Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews
Great coupe with a nice look
This car is fun to drive and I look forward to driving it everyday. I've owned many cars and this is by far the best. AC on off switch is toward the right side of the vehicle which is awkwardly place. Interior otherwise is stunning. Apple car play would make this my dream car. One major let down with Infiniti not having that on any of their models when Nissan does which seems kind of backwards. If you are looking for fast car with an attractive interior and exterior this is the one to go with.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Really Awesome Car
This is my second Infiniti. I came back because I absolutely love the quality of their dealerships and the way they treat their customers. I've been driving my Q60 Redsport for over a year now, and it's still incredibly fun! The sport plus mode is insane, and I love using it on long country roads...BUT, I live in Chicagoland and the snow in the winter made my GT Mustang spin in circles- not this car. It grips the road and I feel completely safe (AWD). I can't say enough good things about this car. It's comfortable (even on long drives), fun to drive, not bad fuel economy...the tech they use in the center console is only average, so that's my only negative. I haven't had a single issue with this vehicle, and it's a first gen 2017. I'd buy this car again and again! Just FYI, I do not have the adaptive steering in this car and it's very responsive. I swear the brakes on this car saved my life once...and it looks HOT! People come up to me when I'm gassing up and ask me about the car. Sweeeet!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WIDE EYE for The RED SPORT
I got the 2018 Q60S Red Sport, and have had it for about 2 months now. I have read the reviews on it and agree with some of them and disagree with some as well. One of the things a disagree with is the trunk space. The reviews on it say the trunk space is way too small. If you are buying a luxury sports car, you are not buying it for the trunk. The trunk in the Red Sport can fit plenty of groceries, or 2 small suit cases in it(I have done it). Now to what I agree with, the screens. The reviews say the screen are a little outdated or from two different areas. Most cars these days, like Chevy, Ford, and even Jeep have Apple play in them. These are not even Luxury Car companies. Infiniti needs to listen to its people like me who have bought 5,6, and even 7 Infiniti's and counting and upgrade to Apple play or something better. Not only that, The printing/writing on the screen is very hard to read(very small). My family is an Infiniti family but we would love to see these small little changes.
- Safety
- Technology
- Reliability
fun
Ilike the fact that there are not too many out there
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over Rated
Watch Out !!! …. This car is fun to drive and powerful, for the money ….. BUT …. After two years problems started to multiple … Problems the dealer would not recognize or fix …. Glad I cut my loses and traded it in for a Mercedes Benz, a timeless treasure and pleasure to drive …
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI I35 2002
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2008
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2001
- Used HUMMER H2 2006
- Used Mazda CX-9 2009
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used GMC Yukon 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2007
- Used Dodge Caravan 2000
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2021 Audi S7
- Nissan Rogue 2020
- 2020 Sportage
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Cadillac XT4
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2022 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2020 F-150
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2020 Mustang
- 2021 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Edge
- 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 F-TYPE
- BMW M4 CS 2020
- 2020 McLaren GT
- 2021 S5
- 2021 TT RS
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2021 RS 5
- INFINITI Q60 2020
- 2020 Porsche 911
- 2020 Z
Recommended
- Ford Escape 2007 Features Specs
- Ford Escape 2009 Features Specs
- Ford Escape 2012 SUV Features Specs
- Ford Escape 2013 Features Specs
- Ford Escape 2013 Review
Other models
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Rogers, AR
- Used Mercury Grand-Marquis in Carlsbad, CA
- Used Nissan Leaf in Hanford, CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Hybrid in Palatine, IL
- Used Ford Focus-Rs in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Ford Bronco-Sport in Scranton, PA
- Used Bentley Continental-Flying-Spur-Speed in Westminster, CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Cranston, RI
- Used Ford F-350-Super-Duty in Daly City, CA
- Used Lexus RX-350 in Kalamazoo, MI
- Used Jaguar S-Type in Elizabeth, NJ
- Used Tesla Model-X in Napa, CA
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Jupiter, FL
- Used Cadillac CTS in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Bethlehem, PA
- Used Chevrolet Spark in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Toyota Highlander-Hybrid in Porterville, CA
- Used Volvo XC40 in Avondale, AZ
- Used Pontiac Solstice in Menifee, CA
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in Huntersville, NC