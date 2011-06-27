Used 2018 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Great coupe with a nice look DJ , 05/31/2018 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive and I look forward to driving it everyday. I've owned many cars and this is by far the best. AC on off switch is toward the right side of the vehicle which is awkwardly place. Interior otherwise is stunning. Apple car play would make this my dream car. One major let down with Infiniti not having that on any of their models when Nissan does which seems kind of backwards. If you are looking for fast car with an attractive interior and exterior this is the one to go with. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Really Awesome Car SamKaras , 08/15/2018 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my second Infiniti. I came back because I absolutely love the quality of their dealerships and the way they treat their customers. I've been driving my Q60 Redsport for over a year now, and it's still incredibly fun! The sport plus mode is insane, and I love using it on long country roads...BUT, I live in Chicagoland and the snow in the winter made my GT Mustang spin in circles- not this car. It grips the road and I feel completely safe (AWD). I can't say enough good things about this car. It's comfortable (even on long drives), fun to drive, not bad fuel economy...the tech they use in the center console is only average, so that's my only negative. I haven't had a single issue with this vehicle, and it's a first gen 2017. I'd buy this car again and again! Just FYI, I do not have the adaptive steering in this car and it's very responsive. I swear the brakes on this car saved my life once...and it looks HOT! People come up to me when I'm gassing up and ask me about the car. Sweeeet! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

2 out of 5 stars WIDE EYE for The RED SPORT Dorran Williams , 01/18/2019 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I got the 2018 Q60S Red Sport, and have had it for about 2 months now. I have read the reviews on it and agree with some of them and disagree with some as well. One of the things a disagree with is the trunk space. The reviews on it say the trunk space is way too small. If you are buying a luxury sports car, you are not buying it for the trunk. The trunk in the Red Sport can fit plenty of groceries, or 2 small suit cases in it(I have done it). Now to what I agree with, the screens. The reviews say the screen are a little outdated or from two different areas. Most cars these days, like Chevy, Ford, and even Jeep have Apple play in them. These are not even Luxury Car companies. Infiniti needs to listen to its people like me who have bought 5,6, and even 7 Infiniti's and counting and upgrade to Apple play or something better. Not only that, The printing/writing on the screen is very hard to read(very small). My family is an Infiniti family but we would love to see these small little changes. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars

5 out of 5 stars fun ilyas nessari , 10/17/2018 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Ilike the fact that there are not too many out there Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars