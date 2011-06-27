Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun, powerful, why wast on a BMW?
I drive 2005 Infiniti Q45 while my wife drives 2005 Lexus ES330 (got the Lexus first). Falling love with the Lexus right away, which does everything best. I thought the Lexus has finest steeling ever. Well, after the Q45, there is no way for me to trade with my wifes Lexus, the smoothest steeling ever! Solid and heavy. very firm handling. don't feel 4000 lbs at all when I curve the car around. Manual mode (5 speed clutch-less) shift is so fun! Know how 340 hp can do, use the manual mode and 3rd gear,step on the gas! Now I know what is a difference between $40K and $60K cars! I am so spoiled by the Q45, I afraid I will have a hard time to think of other car.
You cannot go wrong if you buy it used
This is the best car for the money, Only if you buy it used. Let somebody else pay Depreciation. This car is great, Smooth runing, little to no road noise, and very nice looking inside and out. The exterior is smooth but does not stand out in a crowd. But if you are looking for great value , a great ride , great luxury features, great quality, and great reliabilty then the Q45 is your car. By buying my Q used save $23,000 dollars from the sticker. My 2005 Q45 with XM radio and 18,000 miles cost $35,000 in May 06. . But if you want to pay $20,000+ more for the Lexus or Mercedes name. that will be all you are getting just the name. The Q45 is the best luxary car value on the market.
Obscure Power and Design
When I bought my Q45 I was excited just to be an owner of classy, powerfull car. After driving it for a year and half I find myself admiring it every time I get in or out, Knowing that those who notice the sleek, obscure design can't help but admire it. When on a freeway I enjoy the power to be in front of anyone.
Ridiculous value for such a luxurious car
I was looking for an every day car for myself after my previous car, a 2000 Dodge Neon finally died. The Neon was my first new car purchase and served me well through the years, but being 12 years older and more successful, I wanted to get something nice to drive that wasn't going to cost an arm and a leg. I searched Craigslist for about a month in the hopes of finding a deal and low and behold, I find this beauty. I honestly thought the $15k price listing was a type-o until I did some research and saw how much these cars depreciated in value. No matter. After viewing/driving the car I felt like I was getting away with robbery.
Sold on Q45's
Came out of an SUV for the previous 12 years and now in a Q45. Very impressed. Very quite, very solid, nice looks, all of the toys. Front seats have lots of room and the rear seats have nice room as compared to some of the others. Test drove the 7 series BMW, Lexus, and Jag. In my mind this car was in the middle of all of those if not the best feel. If I had to complain about anything it would have been the overwhelming desire to go school to learn how to use everything in the car. After a week, however I was up to speed on how to use everything. Just my opinion, GRLBEG
