Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The Big Dog Q
This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course.
Robert's Q45
Fabulous car, this is the third one that I have had and I love it. Extremely reliable, in fact, it has never broken down.
Best Car I Ever Had
This car is an absolute joy; dependable and reliable. A few small minor fixes, such as cup holder and truck close" motor being replace--be careful can't slam the trunk shut. I love the styling. It truly is the best car I ever owned.
Great Car
I purchased this Q45 18 months ago. The ride is extremely smooth and handling is very responsive for it's size. Plenty of power upon command. Has all the "bells and whistles" I require. Overall this is the best auto I have owned and I'm very pleased to have found it in my price range.
Joy to drive
My anniversary edition Q45 has excellent fit and finish. The style has really held up well. I love the wheels. This has been a carefree car. It will be 6 years old this summer and still is a beautiful car. I like the option of being able to go from the standard ride to the "sports" ride. The dealership is great and unlike many dealers any service work is very reasonably priced.
Related Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2011
- Used Kia Sportage 2008
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Ford F-250 1992
- Used FIAT 500 2016
- Used GMC Yukon 1997
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2008
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2012
- Used Volvo XC90 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- Mitsubishi Mirage 2021
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport
- 2022 Subaru WRX News
- 2020 Audi A6
- Honda HR-V 2021
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- BMW i3 2021
- Dodge Challenger 2021
Other models to consider
- Nissan Z 2020
- Nissan Titan 2021
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2023 Nissan Z
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
- Nissan Sentra 2020
- 2021 Nissan NV200
- 2020 Nissan Versa
- 2020 Nissan Frontier
- Nissan Altima 2020
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Toyota Sienna
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- Honda Odyssey 2022
- Chrysler Pacifica 2021
- Toyota Sienna 2020
- Chrysler Voyager 2021
- 2021 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Kia Carnival 2022
Recommended
- Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 2003 Regular Cab Features Specs
- Ram 2500 2007 Truck Features Specs
- Ram 2500 2009 Truck Features Specs
- Ram 3500 2001 Features Specs
- Ram 3500 2006 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Chrysler Aspen in San Marcos, CA
- Used BMW X5 in Union City, NJ
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Passaic, NJ
- Used Lexus Ux-200 in Berkeley, CA
- Used Audi RS-5 in Redondo Beach, CA
- Used BMW X2 in Coconut Creek, FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-2500Hd-Classic in Bloomington, IL
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Corona, CA
- Used Buick Cascada in Sugar Land, TX
- Used Chevrolet Trax in Jupiter, FL
- Used Mclaren 600LT in Richardson, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Westminster, CA
- Used Ford Fiesta in Waterloo, IA
- Used Acura MDX in Cicero, IL
- Used Jeep Grand-Cherokee-Srt in Baytown, TX
- Used Ford C-Max-Energi in New Britain, CT
- Used Mclaren 600Lt-Spider in Seattle, WA