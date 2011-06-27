Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars The Big Dog Q totaljett , 04/29/2014 Touring 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Robert's Q45 Robert Doyna , 03/02/2005 Anniversary 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Fabulous car, this is the third one that I have had and I love it. Extremely reliable, in fact, it has never broken down.

4.88 out of 5 stars Best Car I Ever Had Renee , 11/18/2005 Anniversary 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is an absolute joy; dependable and reliable. A few small minor fixes, such as cup holder and truck close" motor being replace--be careful can't slam the trunk shut. I love the styling. It truly is the best car I ever owned.

4.5 out of 5 stars Great Car fogger , 11/27/2004 Anniversary 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this Q45 18 months ago. The ride is extremely smooth and handling is very responsive for it's size. Plenty of power upon command. Has all the "bells and whistles" I require. Overall this is the best auto I have owned and I'm very pleased to have found it in my price range.