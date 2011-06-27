  1. Home
Used 1995 INFINITI J30 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Amethyst Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Amethyst Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
