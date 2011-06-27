Used 1995 INFINITI J30 Consumer Reviews

I love my j30! Jersey Drive , 10/21/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It's funny that I have had my j30 for a little more than a year now and for the most part it has been one hell of a ride. As we all know the down side is, ok ill say it no trunk just about. But perfect for a short weekend get away. The body is pure timeless, with its smooth sexy lines to match the way she drive. When I first got this car I just got rid of my faithful Geo prizm so to change meant that my driving style had to change to. I would fishtail a lot so to my amazement, just to give the car a fresher lot I put 18" chrome rims on it and my god a firmer ride plus no more fishtailing. With its strong engine, and a little minor work I know we both will stay forever young. MY FAVORITE 1 YET! Report Abuse

Luxury, reliable, and great price Numberonecarsales , 07/31/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this Car from my dealership for $1,200 with 218,000 miles a year ago just as some temporary transportation, I liked it so much that i decided to replace the timing belt and water pump as preventative maintenance and the mechanic said the engine was in such good condition i could easily go another 100,000 miles. Gas mileage could be better i get about 17 MPG city and 21 MPG HWY But it makes up for it in Performance and reliability, I just rolled over 228,000 miles and whenever i sell this vehicle it will make someone a very dependable luxury vehicle

Best Car I Ever Owned William Buhles , 09/24/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My 1995 J30 is my baby. I have owned many foreign cars, including two Volvos and two Jags. This is the best car by a mile. Bought it with 20K miles, now 12 years later it has 190K, no major repairs, no big money inputs, just purrs along. Made like only the Japanese can make a car, IN Japan. Great body work quality, great interior design, good acceleration. Others complain about gas mileage - I disagree. My J30 is a time machine. Set it at 85 on cruise control, AC on, and broom through the Arizona desert at 25 mpg, giving you a range of almost 500 miles. I love the outside styling, like the old jag salons with the rounded rear trunk. Best car ever made.

Infiniti J30 Jowie , 05/03/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I love the J30, the interior is very comfortable and the most luxurious car I have ever owned. The exterior is classy and still looks good for a 12 year old car. Only disappointment is the engine is louder than expected, small trunk, and biggest disappointment are the cup holders are poorly designed, and completely useless. This is not a car for traveling long distances. Overall, it is a very good car and would recommend it to anyone.