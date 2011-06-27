Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.0
10 reviews
Loud brakes and Horrible Interior

ulsandy, 07/15/2012
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

Third time Infiniti buyer and third time was NOT the charm. My car has been in the shop 5 times in the first 14 months of ownership for brake noise. Noise loud enough to be heard inside the house when I enter/exit the driveway. Excuse after excuse from the dealer with no real resolution. First it was a pin, then a hose and now a spring. I have to fight to get them to reproduce every single time. I've been told "they squeak when they're cold" then "they squeak when they're hot" and finally "it's not a safety issue". Opened a case with customer service. What a joke. Called 4 times now, twice spoke to the rep and twice left messages. Not a single thing done as a result of case opened.

GREAT RIDE!

Herc95, 07/23/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a 2007 G37X Sedan. It was an awesome car, but I wanted something sportier that I could drive year round. The G37X Coupe provides that and more. This is one great ride. It exudes class yet is a little hot rod. Top notch quality just like all Infiniti vehicles. I would highly recommend this car to those considering any other Luxury Sports car.

Infiniti makes great cars

Bill, 02/02/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Infiniti makes great cars - dealers need help This is my 2nd G37s coupe. Traded in a 2008 for the 2010 The 2008 was the best car i ever had so I bought a new one in the new Gun Metal gray color. Infiniti made some good changes and also some bad changes. Overall the car is dynamite and I love to drive it everyday. Gets looks, ok on gas, great performance, cool features.

2nd G37 coupe in 2 years

Kat, 10/22/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I traded in my 2009 G37X coupe as I was displeased with its performance (no sport package). The S coupe has improved performance but I'm puzzled over the persistent surge in rpm during braking. My guess is that it is the rev matching (failure in system level testing to evaluate this situation or code for it), but it has led to some unsettling moments while stopping or while slowing down on steep mountain roads with curves. Overall I'm pleased - walked away from purchasing a 335is that I loved due to the value for the dollar of the G. Nothing else in the price range appealed to me.

Good value

Eric, 06/15/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I recently purchased a black 2010 G37S Coupe 6MT. My previous car was a 2007 BMW 530i (a terrific car, FYI). I wanted a driver's car and looked at comparable (and more expensive) coupe offerings from BMW and Audi. The Mercedes was too soft and didn't offer the driving experience I sought. Audi S5 and BMW M3 were high on my initial list, but I kept coming back to the Infiniti as a more practical solution as a daily driver. The A5's engine kept it out of the running. 335i coupe was a compelling choice but I decided to keep the extra $7-10K in my pocket. This segment is competitive and I would urge any potential buyer to drive each of these cars.

