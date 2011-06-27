Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best Performance luxury convertible available under $60K
This is our second Infiniti G model; we had a 2009 sedan as well. This car has it all, great looks, great performance, the best warranty around. Acceleration and cornering can't be matched. We have never had to take in either of our Infinitis for anything other than normal service.
G37, Amazing car, till it starts giving you a trouble
Issue with this car: the convertible feature is very delicate. My experience dictates that once the roof starts giving any kind of trouble (and chances are it will, multiple customers reporting issues), there is very little a user or the company can do. I am struggling with multiple roof issues for past 2 years, including rattling noise (now it makes noise even driving on interstates with perfect roads), irritating alarms, false coding on the sensors, timing disturbances of the motor mechanics etc. Its literally one after another. Contacted DOM service, and Infiniti consumer affairs, no real success. Seems like its a new technology for Infiniti and needs significant improvements.
A car you love to drive
I bought the car due to Infiniti's reputation with engine performance and reliability. For a convertible, it has a very comfortable ride. Main issues are a rattling top - particularly when it's cold and the seals probably contract until the car heats up - and rear brakes that squeal after the car sits overnight and when you back up. Probably a brake dust issue that can be resolved with dust covers. The car is a blast to drive and actually comfortable on rides of over 100 miles. I put it in storage for the winter months and bring it back on the road in April here in Massachusetts. I would not advise driving it in winter conditions since it is not a four-wheel drive. All controls are easy to use, including the navigation.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful Car - Terrible in the Snow
I bought this car in August 2011. I loved it until winter got here. I live in Chicago and was leary since I have never owned a RWD car previously. I learned my lesson the hard way. I "drove" in the snow last week for the first time and was literally not able to control the car. I had to pull over and have someone come and pick me up. I proceeded to trade it in the next day for the G37X (AWD) sedan which I love and is equally fun to drive. If you live in a warm climate or only plan to drive this car in the summer than it's a fantastic car. If you live somewhere with bad winters, go with the G37X and you will not be disappointed. Just make sure it has a sun roof...
Sponsored cars related to the G Convertible
Related Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60