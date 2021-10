Used 2013 INFINITI EX SUV Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Mark , 08/20/2016 EX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Terrific performance, and fun to drive. Comfortable with good manners on or off highway. Back seat tight for adults, and cargo space is limited. Needed a little more room, so traded for a Jaguar F-Pace.