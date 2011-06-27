Used 2003 Hyundai XG350 Consumer Reviews
A BMW in Sheeps Clothing
The XG is by far the best car I have ever owned and at 168,000 miles she is still running like a top. The cost of ownership of this BMW in sheeps clothing has been minimal to say the lest. I keep up with the regular mainteance and expect to get at lest 200,000 miles out of this car. Driver comfort is awsome, I'm 6'6" tall and have no problem fitting behind the wheel. Even with the driver seat all the way back, the rear passenger has plenty of leg room. This car has paid for itself in the past seven years I have owned it. Hyundi, Kam'sa'hap'nida for your dedication to imroving your product by listening to what your customers have to say. Something the American car manufactures should do.
Transmission and Steering Problems
For owners or prospective purchasers of an XG350 be aware that Hyundai is hiding some information. The erratic automatic transmission may be caused by an "accelerator position senson" which I just had replaced. If you are having problems with wheel alignment or tire wear as I have be advised that they have had to install adjustable rear ball joints on some of these cars because they wheels cannot be properly aligned or won't hold an alignment. I speak with personal knowledge and my source of information is highly placed.
love my XG
I owned as Pontiac G6 and was not happy with the payments, so I took it back. Bought this out of the classifieds in the local paper and I am very very happy with it. For a small price, with some minor repairs from me, I love the smooth way it drives. Everyone says they though I was driving a Jaguar when they see me pull up. Very classy car and the ride is great. I do not race the car, I do however take it on the highway and it has not had any problems keeping up with the big dogs. I highly recommend this car, be sure to do regular maintenance.
Champagne taste on a beer budget
Being a 'car nut' I could nit pick the car to pieces, but I'd be comparing it to much more expensive automobiles. The only downside is the fuel mileage; if you drive it easy and use the cruise @ 72mph or less, it good to great. "Race car" it and you'll be hard pressed to more than 350 mi/tankful. Now the good stuff: great acceleration, very comfortable, all the features you'd want plus; except, NAV and Onstar. Excellent handling. Sound system rivals some of the best factory systems out there, PERIOD! Best thing is the car looks like a $375,000 Maybach 57 and nobody knows what you're driving; they just know they like it and you look like a genius for all the money you saved.
2nd XG
Had an '01 XG300 that I bought new. This is an improved model, however Gas mileage goes to "pot" over 72 "ish" mph. Other than that it is a sound commuter with luxuries found in much more expensive price tags. Reliable auto that I hope goes the 148K the last one did!
Sponsored cars related to the XG350
Related Used 2003 Hyundai XG350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner