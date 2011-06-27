2019 Hyundai Tucson Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tucson SUV
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,990*
Total Cash Price
$24,699
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,339*
Total Cash Price
$33,175
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,284*
Total Cash Price
$24,215
Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,750*
Total Cash Price
$34,143
Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,692*
Total Cash Price
$33,417
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,695*
Total Cash Price
$25,184
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,162*
Total Cash Price
$35,112
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,284*
Total Cash Price
$24,215
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,871*
Total Cash Price
$27,363
Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,752*
Total Cash Price
$30,027
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,988*
Total Cash Price
$28,816
Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,575*
Total Cash Price
$31,964
Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,869*
Total Cash Price
$31,480
Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,752*
Total Cash Price
$30,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$708
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$3,670
|Maintenance
|$413
|$626
|$511
|$1,609
|$1,751
|$4,910
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,202
|Financing
|$1,328
|$1,069
|$791
|$495
|$179
|$3,861
|Depreciation
|$8,337
|$1,637
|$1,549
|$1,818
|$1,722
|$15,063
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,045
|$5,367
|$4,950
|$6,085
|$6,542
|$35,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$4,929
|Maintenance
|$555
|$841
|$686
|$2,160
|$2,352
|$6,595
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,784
|$1,436
|$1,062
|$664
|$240
|$5,185
|Depreciation
|$11,198
|$2,199
|$2,081
|$2,441
|$2,313
|$20,232
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,521
|$7,209
|$6,649
|$8,173
|$8,787
|$48,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$694
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$3,598
|Maintenance
|$405
|$614
|$501
|$1,577
|$1,717
|$4,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,178
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,048
|$775
|$485
|$175
|$3,785
|Depreciation
|$8,174
|$1,605
|$1,519
|$1,782
|$1,688
|$14,768
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,789
|$5,262
|$4,853
|$5,966
|$6,414
|$35,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$979
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$5,073
|Maintenance
|$571
|$866
|$706
|$2,224
|$2,421
|$6,788
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,836
|$1,478
|$1,093
|$684
|$247
|$5,337
|Depreciation
|$11,525
|$2,263
|$2,142
|$2,513
|$2,380
|$20,823
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,032
|$7,419
|$6,843
|$8,412
|$9,044
|$49,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,965
|Maintenance
|$559
|$847
|$691
|$2,176
|$2,369
|$6,643
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,797
|$1,446
|$1,070
|$669
|$241
|$5,223
|Depreciation
|$11,280
|$2,215
|$2,096
|$2,459
|$2,329
|$20,380
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,649
|$7,262
|$6,697
|$8,233
|$8,851
|$48,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$722
|$748
|$774
|$801
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$421
|$639
|$521
|$1,640
|$1,786
|$5,007
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,225
|Financing
|$1,354
|$1,090
|$806
|$504
|$182
|$3,936
|Depreciation
|$8,501
|$1,669
|$1,580
|$1,853
|$1,756
|$15,359
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,301
|$5,472
|$5,047
|$6,205
|$6,671
|$36,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$587
|$890
|$726
|$2,287
|$2,490
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$937
|$937
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,470
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,888
|$1,520
|$1,124
|$703
|$254
|$5,488
|Depreciation
|$11,852
|$2,327
|$2,203
|$2,584
|$2,448
|$21,414
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,544
|$7,630
|$7,037
|$8,651
|$9,300
|$51,162
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$694
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$3,598
|Maintenance
|$405
|$614
|$501
|$1,577
|$1,717
|$4,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,178
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,048
|$775
|$485
|$175
|$3,785
|Depreciation
|$8,174
|$1,605
|$1,519
|$1,782
|$1,688
|$14,768
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,789
|$5,262
|$4,853
|$5,966
|$6,414
|$35,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$841
|$870
|$4,066
|Maintenance
|$458
|$694
|$566
|$1,782
|$1,940
|$5,440
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$730
|$730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,146
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,331
|Financing
|$1,471
|$1,184
|$876
|$548
|$198
|$4,277
|Depreciation
|$9,237
|$1,814
|$1,716
|$2,014
|$1,907
|$16,688
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,452
|$5,946
|$5,484
|$6,742
|$7,248
|$39,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$861
|$892
|$923
|$955
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$502
|$761
|$621
|$1,955
|$2,129
|$5,969
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,300
|$961
|$601
|$217
|$4,693
|Depreciation
|$10,136
|$1,990
|$1,884
|$2,210
|$2,093
|$18,312
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,858
|$6,525
|$6,018
|$7,398
|$7,953
|$43,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$826
|$856
|$885
|$916
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$482
|$731
|$596
|$1,877
|$2,043
|$5,729
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$769
|$769
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,207
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,402
|Financing
|$1,549
|$1,247
|$922
|$577
|$208
|$4,504
|Depreciation
|$9,727
|$1,910
|$1,808
|$2,121
|$2,009
|$17,574
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,219
|$6,262
|$5,775
|$7,100
|$7,633
|$41,988
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$916
|$949
|$982
|$1,016
|$4,749
|Maintenance
|$535
|$810
|$661
|$2,082
|$2,266
|$6,354
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$853
|$853
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,338
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,719
|$1,383
|$1,023
|$640
|$231
|$4,996
|Depreciation
|$10,790
|$2,119
|$2,005
|$2,352
|$2,228
|$19,494
|Fuel
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,881
|$6,946
|$6,406
|$7,875
|$8,466
|$46,575
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$902
|$935
|$967
|$1,001
|$4,677
|Maintenance
|$527
|$798
|$651
|$2,050
|$2,232
|$6,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$840
|$840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,318
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,531
|Financing
|$1,693
|$1,362
|$1,008
|$631
|$228
|$4,921
|Depreciation
|$10,626
|$2,087
|$1,975
|$2,317
|$2,194
|$19,198
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,626
|$6,841
|$6,309
|$7,756
|$8,338
|$45,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Tucson SUV Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$861
|$892
|$923
|$955
|$4,462
|Maintenance
|$502
|$761
|$621
|$1,955
|$2,129
|$5,969
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$801
|$801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,300
|$961
|$601
|$217
|$4,693
|Depreciation
|$10,136
|$1,990
|$1,884
|$2,210
|$2,093
|$18,312
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,858
|$6,525
|$6,018
|$7,398
|$7,953
|$43,752
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Tucson in Virginia is:not available
