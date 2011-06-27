Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

Excellent Entry Level Crossover Type SUV Shane , 03/29/2016 GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful For the 2013 Model Year this vehicle offered an impressive package of goodies. All of which made the purchase of this vehicle very simple when it came to comparing to the other vehicles being offered in competition in its class, (IE: Honda CRV, Toyota RAV-4, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX Series, Ford Escape, and a few others). For the sticker price of what came included this vehicle was nearly loaded with all of the features you could really hope would be included. So Huyndai did it again when it came to bang for the buck and backed by their warranty. Lets do start with some adjustments I made to my vehicle upon purchase. The first being the stock headlights. They are good, but could be better. I equipped mine with the Sylvania Silver Star Ultras, it made a 80% difference in the night driving experience; better forward vision and better side of road vision with the light spread. The vehicle is equipped with the Active Eco system which controls how the transmission shifts and the A/C System functions. Over the time I have owned this vehicle this system is best used on long road trips where you will indeed see the benefit. Having this system turned on while you are driving in town is more of an irritation than a benefit as the computer in the car is placed in "economy" mode for nearly all of your driving needs. The in-town benefit is minimal, and the fuel savings is negligible at best, and the shift points are skewed to make the engine rather gutless. The acceleration on the vehicle is smooth and fairly quick. By no means will it push you into your seat, but it does indeed get out of its tracks in a hurry. The steering is solid and the response is fairly nimble, and is by far more responsive than the Honda counterpart. The over-all feeling of this vehicle is very good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

skeptical customer.. ozone88 , 05/03/2013 23 of 23 people found this review helpful As the professional reviews stated, the limited version engine may not be as smooth a ride.. or sound as quiet as its competition. Yet, I'm in love with my car. U can't best this price.. and they hold their value.. the look is stunning, the options are fabulous. People tell me it looks like I'm driving a Lexus.. and I definitely feel like I am! (minus the road noise, I blame it on the 18 inch tires) I have a 2001 Hyundai sonata with almost 200000 miles, I wanted to try something different and the last brand I looked at was a Hyundai, and look what I ended up with! Almost bought a subaru.. so glad I didnt! I Will update in 3 years! Report Abuse

Very pleased with this vehicle Steve Wirh , 09/27/2015 GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful We bought our Tuscon new in August of 2013 and have 27,000 miles on it now. Have not had one problem with the vehicle. Tires still have significant tread left and haven't had to balance them yet. Gas mileage is great, 24-25 in town and 30 on the highway. The ride can be a bit stiff on rough road surfaces but I prefer a taut suspension system. I definitely recommend the 2.4 motor over the 2.0. There are 39000 miles on the vehicle now. Still on the original tires and they have quite a bit of tread left. We have made a few long distance trips with the Tuscon since owning it and while it isn't a higher end luxury SUV the ride is not hard on you. So far no regrets on buying this vehicle. The car now has 47,210 miles on the odometer. Will have to replace the tires in another 2,000 or so. Have had no problems so far, vehicle feels as tight as it did new. I have had the dealer perform all maintenance since day one but has only consisted of oil changes, tire rotation and a coolant change. Even doing the services at the dealer the cost has been very minimal. 52,000 miles on the vehicle, just replaced the tires. Have detected no unusual noises from the power train or suspension, still feels as tight as when new. Getting ready to take a 4,000 mile round trip and have no concerns about the reliability of the vehicle. At 59,000 miles we traded the vehicle in on a larger vehicle as we intend on doing more traveling. At trade in time we had just replaced the tires which was the largest expenditure we had with this vehicle. It was still solid feeling and everything functioned like it did when new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My Tucson!! tee75038 , 10/18/2012 98 of 108 people found this review helpful This is my first small SUV and I love it so far. I have only had the car 3 weeks and things are going fine. The looks is great, the size is perfect for me and the prices for the GLS model was well worth it especially with all of the additional features that were not available on the Nissan Rogue (my other option). The only 2 bad things I would note for now is the accelaration is a little sluggish but nothing major. The bluetooth does connect to android phones but you cannot control things like you can with and iphone. Overall I am enjoying my new car. Report Abuse