Used 1997 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The best car i have ever had.NO trouble at all.
reliable, and a blast
I bought this car for $1100 from a college kid. Had about 110k miles and had been in an accident. There was some exterior damage, but not too bad. I loved it immediately. Its a blast to drive, and I've never had to worry about it stranding me or so much as not starting. I am going to have to get rid of it soon, which will make me sad, but because of this car I'll probably end up selling this one for a new tiburon.
Decent Car
I just rolled over 200,000 miles. Very reliable car, nothing too major done to it, tranny rebuild, replaced multiple wear parts, repaint. Never has left me stranded anywhere. Would definitely recommend to anyone that is looking to buy a cheap older vehicle.
I love it!
My car is pushing 200000 miles,I thought it needed a new transmission, but changed the transmission FILTER and it is fine, just no overdrive? That filter was $25.00 a new transmission...too much. Now, if I didn't have a little body damage...I might go ahead and put a rebuilt transmission in, that's how much I like the car.
hyundai is the best
I was always a Hyundai man owning 5 new ones and many used. I bought this tib at auction with 150,000 miles on it. It now has 166,000 miles on it and I have never had 1 problem with it everyone comments on its looks. The mileage is great and I wouldn't hesitate to take it anywhere I would never buy anything but a Hyundai
