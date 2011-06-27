Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Sedan
SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,172*
Total Cash Price
$18,309
Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,211*
Total Cash Price
$24,592
SEL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,541*
Total Cash Price
$17,950
SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,473*
Total Cash Price
$25,310
Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,527*
Total Cash Price
$24,771
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,803*
Total Cash Price
$18,668
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,734*
Total Cash Price
$26,028
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,541*
Total Cash Price
$17,950
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,641*
Total Cash Price
$20,283
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,111*
Total Cash Price
$22,258
Limited 2.0T+ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,534*
Total Cash Price
$21,361
SEL+ SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,634*
Total Cash Price
$23,694
Sport+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,003*
Total Cash Price
$23,335
Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,111*
Total Cash Price
$22,258
SEL+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,433*
Total Cash Price
$19,027
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,795*
Total Cash Price
$22,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$886
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$530
|$416
|$1,522
|$1,341
|$1,246
|$5,056
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,001
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,168
|Financing
|$984
|$793
|$585
|$367
|$133
|$2,862
|Depreciation
|$4,344
|$1,985
|$1,747
|$1,549
|$1,390
|$11,016
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,879
|$5,315
|$6,669
|$5,829
|$5,479
|$32,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,302
|$6,138
|Maintenance
|$712
|$559
|$2,044
|$1,802
|$1,674
|$6,791
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,344
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,569
|Financing
|$1,322
|$1,064
|$786
|$493
|$178
|$3,844
|Depreciation
|$5,835
|$2,666
|$2,347
|$2,081
|$1,867
|$14,796
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,926
|$7,139
|$8,957
|$7,830
|$7,360
|$43,211
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,480
|Maintenance
|$520
|$408
|$1,492
|$1,315
|$1,222
|$4,957
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$981
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,145
|Financing
|$965
|$777
|$574
|$360
|$130
|$2,806
|Depreciation
|$4,259
|$1,946
|$1,713
|$1,519
|$1,363
|$10,800
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,705
|$5,211
|$6,538
|$5,715
|$5,372
|$31,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan SE SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$6,317
|Maintenance
|$733
|$575
|$2,104
|$1,854
|$1,723
|$6,989
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,383
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,361
|$1,096
|$809
|$508
|$183
|$3,956
|Depreciation
|$6,005
|$2,744
|$2,415
|$2,142
|$1,922
|$15,228
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,274
|$7,348
|$9,219
|$8,058
|$7,575
|$44,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$6,182
|Maintenance
|$718
|$563
|$2,059
|$1,815
|$1,686
|$6,841
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,580
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,072
|$792
|$497
|$179
|$3,872
|Depreciation
|$5,877
|$2,685
|$2,364
|$2,096
|$1,881
|$14,904
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,013
|$7,191
|$9,022
|$7,887
|$7,413
|$43,527
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,659
|Maintenance
|$541
|$424
|$1,552
|$1,368
|$1,271
|$5,155
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,020
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,191
|Financing
|$1,004
|$808
|$597
|$374
|$135
|$2,918
|Depreciation
|$4,429
|$2,024
|$1,782
|$1,580
|$1,418
|$11,232
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,053
|$5,419
|$6,800
|$5,944
|$5,587
|$32,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,496
|Maintenance
|$754
|$592
|$2,163
|$1,907
|$1,772
|$7,188
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$895
|$458
|$561
|$1,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,127
|$832
|$522
|$189
|$4,069
|Depreciation
|$6,176
|$2,822
|$2,484
|$2,203
|$1,976
|$15,660
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,622
|$7,556
|$9,480
|$8,287
|$7,789
|$45,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,480
|Maintenance
|$520
|$408
|$1,492
|$1,315
|$1,222
|$4,957
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$981
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,145
|Financing
|$965
|$777
|$574
|$360
|$130
|$2,806
|Depreciation
|$4,259
|$1,946
|$1,713
|$1,519
|$1,363
|$10,800
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,705
|$5,211
|$6,538
|$5,715
|$5,372
|$31,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$5,062
|Maintenance
|$588
|$461
|$1,686
|$1,486
|$1,381
|$5,601
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$697
|$357
|$437
|$1,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,090
|$878
|$649
|$407
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$4,813
|$2,199
|$1,936
|$1,716
|$1,540
|$12,204
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,837
|$5,888
|$7,388
|$6,458
|$6,070
|$35,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,555
|Maintenance
|$645
|$506
|$1,850
|$1,631
|$1,515
|$6,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$392
|$480
|$1,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,197
|$963
|$712
|$446
|$161
|$3,479
|Depreciation
|$5,281
|$2,413
|$2,124
|$1,884
|$1,690
|$13,392
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,794
|$6,462
|$8,107
|$7,087
|$6,661
|$39,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T+ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$5,331
|Maintenance
|$619
|$486
|$1,775
|$1,565
|$1,454
|$5,899
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$734
|$376
|$461
|$1,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,148
|$925
|$683
|$428
|$155
|$3,339
|Depreciation
|$5,068
|$2,316
|$2,038
|$1,808
|$1,622
|$12,852
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,359
|$6,201
|$7,780
|$6,801
|$6,393
|$37,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan SEL+ SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$5,914
|Maintenance
|$686
|$539
|$1,969
|$1,736
|$1,613
|$6,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$814
|$417
|$511
|$1,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,274
|$1,026
|$758
|$475
|$172
|$3,704
|Depreciation
|$5,622
|$2,569
|$2,261
|$2,005
|$1,799
|$14,256
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,491
|$6,879
|$8,630
|$7,544
|$7,091
|$41,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Sport+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,824
|Maintenance
|$676
|$530
|$1,940
|$1,710
|$1,589
|$6,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$802
|$411
|$503
|$1,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,489
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,010
|$746
|$468
|$169
|$3,648
|Depreciation
|$5,537
|$2,530
|$2,227
|$1,975
|$1,772
|$14,040
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,317
|$6,774
|$8,499
|$7,430
|$6,984
|$41,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Limited SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,555
|Maintenance
|$645
|$506
|$1,850
|$1,631
|$1,515
|$6,147
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$392
|$480
|$1,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,197
|$963
|$712
|$446
|$161
|$3,479
|Depreciation
|$5,281
|$2,413
|$2,124
|$1,884
|$1,690
|$13,392
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,794
|$6,462
|$8,107
|$7,087
|$6,661
|$39,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan SEL+ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$4,749
|Maintenance
|$551
|$432
|$1,582
|$1,394
|$1,295
|$5,254
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$654
|$335
|$410
|$1,399
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,040
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,214
|Financing
|$1,023
|$824
|$608
|$382
|$138
|$2,974
|Depreciation
|$4,515
|$2,063
|$1,816
|$1,610
|$1,445
|$11,448
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,227
|$5,524
|$6,930
|$6,058
|$5,694
|$33,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$640
|$502
|$1,835
|$1,617
|$1,503
|$6,097
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$759
|$389
|$476
|$1,624
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,207
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,187
|$956
|$706
|$443
|$160
|$3,451
|Depreciation
|$5,239
|$2,394
|$2,107
|$1,868
|$1,676
|$13,284
|Fuel
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,707
|$6,410
|$8,042
|$7,029
|$6,608
|$38,795
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Sonata in Virginia is:not available
